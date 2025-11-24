The Kansas City Chiefs needed every bit of late-game magic they could get on Sunday, and once again, Patrick Mahomes delivered. In their Week 12 matchup on Sunday, Kansas City defeated the Indianapolis Colts 23-20 in overtime.

It's a victory that keeps the Chiefs in the AFC playoff hunt and restores confidence during a turbulent stretch, But the real fun came after the game. Star tight end Travis Kelce provided the lighter moment, reviving his fan-favorite impression of Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes during his post-game media briefing.

Kelce was asked what it’s like to play alongside Mahomes, particularly in those tense, high-pressure moments where the quarterback consistently shines. With a grin, Kelce launched into the familiar imitation that instantly went viral.

“Oh man, you just believe, you just believe every snap,” Kelce said in his Mahomes voice, via NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Travis Kelce hilariously impersonated Patrick Mahomes when asked about having him as QB in clutch moments

After the playful moment, Kelce shifted back to serious praise for his field general and close friend, explaining what makes Mahomes the heartbeat of the franchise.

“He's the best. He is our fearless leader, the guy is most competitive human I know. We love him for how he leads this team on the field and in practice throughout the week. Right now, he's leading us into victory,” Kelce added.

Mahomes, meanwhile, has long leaned into the humor surrounding his voice. Back in 2018, his first season as the Chiefs’ full-time starter, Kelce teased that Mahomes sounded like a mix between the “Cookie Monster and Kermit,” a line that has followed the QB ever since.

A year ago, the Las Vegas Raiders poked fun at Patrick Mahomes by bringing out a Kermit the Frog puppet, a gag that quickly spread across the league. Other fanbases jumped in on the joke as well, including some Buffalo Bills fans who used it when Kansas City came to town.

On the field, Mahomes once again proved why his teammates speak so highly of him, as he finished the game against the Colts with 352 passing yards and repeatedly rescued Kansas City in the fourth quarter and overtime.

On the other hand, Kelce finished with four catches for 43 yards, including a 17-yard connection with Mahomes before halftime, further showing the duo’s continued chemistry.

With the win, the Chiefs rise to 6-5 and remain firmly in the playoff picture, quieting doubts that had begun swirling around the defending AFC champions.