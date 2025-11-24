Myles Garrett did not just wreck the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. He rewrote a piece of Michael Strahan’s history on his way out of Allegiant Stadium.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett finished with three sacks, two forced fumbles, four tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits in a 24-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, leading a defense that sacked Geno Smith 10 times and held Las Vegas to 3.6 yards per play via ESPN. Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ first NFL start was the headline coming in, but Garrett made sure the night belonged to him.

Cleveland Browns director of football communications Dan Murphy put the performance in perspective with one post on X. Myles Garrett now has 14 sacks over his last five games, passing Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan’s mark of 12.5 in any five-game stretch from his 2001 record season. That heater pushes Garrett to 18 sacks through 11 games, already breaking his own franchise single-season record and putting him just five shy of the official NFL record of 22.5 jointly held by Strahan and T.J. Watt.

The Browns came in on a three-game losing streak at 2-8 and badly needed someone to drag them out of it. Garrett did exactly that, repeatedly blowing up protections, knocking the ball loose, and forcing the Raiders into long-yardage nightmares.

On the other side, Sanders did his job. The Cleveland Browns' rookie threw for 209 yards and a touchdown, including a 66-yard catch-and-run score to Dylan Sampson, with just one interception on 20 attempts. Quinshon Judkins punched in two first-quarter rushing touchdowns as Cleveland jumped to a 14-0 lead and never really let go. Smith threw for 285 yards and a late touchdown, but most of that came after the game was effectively decided.

Now it feels like every Browns defensive snap is part of a countdown, not if Myles Garrett gets the record, but how violently he chases it down.