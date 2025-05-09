Polish superstar Iga Swiatek has become the queen of clay on the WTA Tour, dominating nearly every big tournament on the dirt since her breakthrough on tour at the 2020 French Open. Since that victory at Roland Garros during the COVID edition, very few people have been able to beat her during the European summer.

Heading into the Italian Open in Rome in 2025, the final WTA 1000 event before the second major of the season gets going in Paris, Swiatek has stacked up plenty of hardware. She has won four of the previous five French Opens and three of the last four titles in Rome. Her only loss in the Italian capital came in the 2023 quarterfinal when she retired mid-match with a quad injury against eventual champion Elena Rybakina.

Swiatek also raised the hardware in Madrid last season, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in one of the best matches in recent history. However, her title defense in Spain didn't go according to plan in 2025. Swiatek looked rusty all week at La Caja Magica before getting crushed by Coco Gauff in the semifinals with a stunning 6-1, 6-1 scoreline.

Coming into this clay season, it would have been stunning to hear the five-time major champion lose in such lopsided fashion on any surface, much less the one where she has built her fortress at the top of the WTA at just 23 years old. The loss was the latest in a concerning trend of surprising defeats since a heartbreaking loss to Madison Keys in the Australian Open semifinals back in January.

Despite all of the negativity surrounding Swiatek's 2025 season, where she is still without a title, she appears to be getting comfortable in Rome once again. After receiving a first-round bye, the No. 2 seed crushed Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto, a crafty clay-courter playing on home soil, 6-1, 6-0 in the second round.

The slower clay at sea level in Rome suits Swiatek's game much better than the courts at altitude in Madrid and are much more similar to the conditions that she will see at Roland Garros, so this result was a positive sign for Swiatek fans as she looks to get back in the winner's circle.

Iga Swiatek will take a step up in competition on Saturday in the third round when she takes on No. 29 seed Danielle Collins.