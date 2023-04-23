Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Texas Basketball forward Dylan Disu announced he would return for another season with the program in a series of Sunday social media posts.

“The show goes on,” he wrote in a Sunday Instagram post.

A former 4-star recruit out of Pflugerville, Texas, Dylan Disu initially chose to commit to the Vanderbilt Commodores over offers from Illinois, Georgia Tech, Rice, SMU, Stanford and Texas A&M, among others, according to 247Sports. He joined a 2019 Vanderbilt class that ranked 48th in the country with four enrollees and one transfer. Former 4-star guard DJ Harvey joined the team from Notre Dame through the transfer portal, while now-two-way Los Angeles Lakers guard Scotty Pippen Jr. enrolled with the Jerry Stackhouse-led Commodores in 2019.

Dylan Disu transferred from Vanderbilt to the Longhorns in 2021 after averaging 15 points and 9.2 rebounds per game in 17 games played in the 2020-21 season. He averaged 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in 36 games played last year, good enough to lead the team in deflected shots per contest.

Guard Tyrese Hunter, who scored nine points during the Longhorns’ 88-81 loss to the Miami Hurricanes in the Elite 8, declared for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility in late March.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Longhorn Nation, thank you,” Hunter wrote in a March tweet. “Since day one, you have shown me a tremendous amount of love and support.

“With that being said, I will be entering my name into the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility. Thank you again for the love and support on this journey!”

Texas head coach Rodney Terry, who helped guide Texas to a Big 12 Tournament title and the Elite Eight, signed a long-term contract to remain at Texas in March.

“I haven’t really had a lot of time to give a lot of thought to that, to be honest,” he said, via ESPN. “I’ve been so wrapped up and invested in my team.

“Again, I love these guys. Not only will I just love these guys for the time I got to coach them, I’ll love them for the rest of their lives.”