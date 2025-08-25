The Philadelphia Eagles are among the many teams currently making roster cuts as the NFL world prepares for the upcoming season, which is slated to begin in less than two weeks. On Sunday, the Eagles cut a former first-round pick in defensive back Lewis Cine shortly after their trade for former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Howell, and that trend continued on Monday.

The #Eagles are waiving offensive lineman Kenyon Green,” reported Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports on X, formerly Twitter. 

Zenitz noted that Green “was a first-round pick in 2022 and has made 23 career starts. Had been acquired in a trade with the Texans in March.”

Philadelphia has one of the better offensive line depth charts in the league, making it understandable from their perspective why some of their roster cuts might occur in that department.

Overall, the Eagles have elite depth all across the board, including at the quarterback position in the wake of Sunday's trade for Sam Howell. He has proven to be erratic at times, leading the league in interceptions during his stint with the NFC East divisional rival Washington Commanders, but he's still a solid veteran who can make things happen down the field in the event that Jalen Hurts should be injured or if the Eagles are simply resting him with a game essentially over or playoff positioning locked up.

The Eagles are looking to accomplish a rare repeat as Super Bowl champions, something the Kansas City Chiefs recently did but is still a major outlier in NFL history. The Chiefs of course were the team that the Eagles obliterated en route to their championship victory a year ago, and they will be facing Kansas City in Week 2 of this upcoming season on the road.

Before that, however, is a home game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 4 in primetime.

