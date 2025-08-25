The Chicago Bears loaded up on offensive linemen and weapons for quarterback Caleb Williams to get the ball to in the offseason. Now, with the addition of Ben Johnson as their coach, Chicago is expected to take a massive leap forward. They could even be one of the surprise contenders in the NFL this season. With cut-down day looming, who will make the Bears' 53-man roster?

Quarterback (3):

Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum

Williams was drafted first overall in 2024 as one of the most-hyped prospects in league history. His first year was actually somewhat of a disappointment as the USC product didn't burst onto the scene as expected.

Williams was often sacked and held onto the ball for too long. The scrambling magic he was able to make in college was harder to pull off at the professional level, and the Bears lost way too many close games. Rookie struggles are not unusual, though, and Williams could very well develop to elite status in year two.

If anything, Williams' rookie season was given too much hate. His 3,541 passing yards were the fifth most in a single season in Bears history, and he only threw six interceptions over the course of the season. Expect more big plays from Williams this season with Chicago's improved offensive line and receiving corps.

Williams will be backed up by Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum. Bagent had some moments as a starter in 2023, and Keenum is the steady veteran presence.

Running back (4):

D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson, Kyle Monangai, Ian Wheeler

Roschon Johnson was expected to challenge D'Andre Swift for the starting running back position last season. Instead, he only rushed for 150 yards, and considering he has been hurt during training camp, he is firmly on the roster bubble. Kyle Monangai was a seventh-round draft pick this year, and Ian Wheeler earned a roster spot with a two-score game in the preseason blowout against the Buffalo Bills. Travis Homer is a great special teamer, but he just narrowly misses the cut here.

Receiver (6):

Rome Odunze, D.J. Moore, Luther Burden III, Olamide Zaccheaus, Devin Duvernay, Tyler Scott

In addition to an improved offensive line, Williams should have a better second season because he has even more pass catchers to target. Last year, the Bears were expected to have an elite receiving corps because they brought in Keenan Allen, but the legendary route runner looked well past his prime. He is now back with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Allen has been replaced by Luther Burden III and Olamide Zaccheaus. Burden is a physical receiver in the mold of A.J. Brown who can really thrive with the ball in his hands. Ex-Washington Commander Zaccheaus is a slot receiver who helped Jayden Daniels thrive during his rookie season.

The top-two options will be Rome Odunze and D.J. Moore. Like Williams, Odunze wasn't as dominant as a rookie after he was also drafted in the first round. He showed flashes, though, and just as Williams was outshined by Daniels and Bo Nix, Odunze happened to have Brian Thomas Jr., Ladd McConkey, and Malik Nabers at his same position in his draft class. Furthermore, Devin Duvernay is the return man, and Tyler Scott squeezes onto the roster despite being on the roster bubble.

Tight end (3):

Cole Kmet, Colston Loveland, Durham Smythe

Cole Kmet has long been a good but not great tight end. The Bears upped the ceiling at the position by using a first-round pick on Colston Loveland. He and Tyler Warren, the tight end who the Indianapolis Colts drafted in the first round this year, were often compared during the redraft process.

Warren's blocking ability led many to believe he'd be the first tight end off the draft board, but the Bears took Loveland 10th overall. Durham Smythe's time on the field might be limited because of the talent ahead of him on the depth chart, but he was a roster staple of the Miami Dolphins for years.

Offensive line (10):

Drew Dalman, Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, Darnell Wright, Braxton Jones, Ozzy Trapilo, Kiran Amegadjie, Ryan Bates, Luke Newman, Theo Benedet

Offensive line was a weak point on the Bears' roster last season, so it would come as no surprise if they rostered 10 players at that position. The team revamped the roster in the trenches in order to provide Williams with better protection. Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, Jonah Jackson, Ozzy Trapilo, and Luke Newman were all offseason additions.

Defensive line (9):

Article Continues Below

Montez Sweat, Dayo Odeyingbo, Grady Jarrett, German Dexter, Dominique Robinson, Andrew Billings, Austin Booker, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Shemar Turner

The Bears didn't only get bigger and stronger on the offensive line, but they also added defensive line talent. Grady Jarrett, Dayo Odeyingbo, Shemar Turner, and Tanoh Kpassagnon were all added to the roster in the offseason.

The Jarrett addition, in particular, could pay off in a big way. The ex-Atlanta Falcons star is freakishly athletic for his size, and he thrives rushing the quarterback from the defensive interior.

Montez Sweat hasn't developed into the superstar like many expected him to after a 12.5-sack season, but he is still a solid pass rusher. Andrew Billings is a mountain of a man who can plug rushing lanes.

Linebacker (5):

T.J. Edwards, Tremaine Edmunds, Noah Sewell, Ruben Hyppolite, Amen Ogbongbemiga

T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds are tackling machines.. They will be backed up at the linebacker positions by Noah Sewell and Ruben Hyppolite, and Amen Ogbongbemiga will make the roster because of the value that he brings on special teams.

Cornerback (6):

Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Tyrique Stevenson, Nashon Wright, Josh Blackwell, Tre Flowers

Jaylon Johnson has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons. He lines up on the opposite side of Tyrique Stevenson, a really good player who shouldn't be remembered only for his Hail Mary blunder from last season against the Washington Commanders. Kyler Gordon is the slot corner. Zac Frazier hasn't been with the team, which could lead to Nashon Wright, Josh Blackwell, and Tre Flowers making the 53-man roster over him.

Safety (4):

Kevin Byard, Jaquan Brisker, Jonathan Owens, Elijah Hicks

It would come as a shock if this was not the group of safeties that the Bears settled on for the 53-man roster. Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker are solid starters, and Jonathan Owens and Elijah Hicks are great backups.

Specialists (3):

Cairo Santos, Tory Taylor, Scott Daly

There is no competition at kicker or punter, so Cairo Santos and Tory Taylor will make the roster. Scott Daly is in a battle with Luke Elkin for the long snapper gig.