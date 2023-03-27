A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

It appears that the Texas Longhorns are on the verge of rewarding Rodney Terry with the full-time gig as head coach of the school’s basketball program, sources tell Chip Brown of 247 Sports.

“Rodney Terry, who led Texas to a Big 12 Tournament title and the Elite Eight after taking over for dismissed head coach Chris Beard, will be offered the Longhorns’ permanent head-coaching position, a high-level university source told Horns247 Sunday night.”

Although nothing has been ironed out officially between Rodney Terry and Texas Basketball when it comes to his immediate future in Austin following his admirable handling of the team in the 2022-23 college basketball season, it would be surprising if the Longhorns ultimately decide against keeping him in the fold.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Terry did a fantastic job as interim head coach, not only keeping Texas basketball afloat following the arrest of Chris Beard last December and subsequent firing in January. Under Terry, the Longhorns even won the Big 12 tournament title by taking down the Kansas Jayhawks in the finals. Texas basketball would later get a No. 2 seed for the Big Dance where the Longhorns continued to make noise, winning three games in a row and coming just a victory away from a Final Four appearance.

The Longhorns lost to the Miami Hurricanes in the Elite Eight round Sunday, 88-81, but regardless of how the season ended for Texas basketball, Terry’s time as interim head coach of the program will not soon be forgotten.

Before arriving in Austin to be an assistant under Beard, Terry served as head coach of the UTEP Miners.