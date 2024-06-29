After a relatively strong 2022-23 season, the Texas Longhorns seemingly took a step back during the 2023-24 season. They finished with an overall record of 21-13 and an underwhelming 9-9 in Big 12 Conference play. It doesn't get any easier though as Texas is set to move to the SEC for the 2024-25 season. But help is coming in big way as Texas recently added a major player in Arthur Kaluma in the transfer portal as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Arthur Kaluma joins Texas after entering the transfer portal while simultaneously testing the NBA Draft waters. Kaluma has been considered an NBA Draft prospect throughout his college career so far. He actually tested the NBA Draft waters back in 2023 before ultimately withdrawing and returning to college.

Kaluma began his college career at Creighton where he played for two seasons from 2021-2023. He ended up transferring to Kansas State where he played in 2023-24. He should make an immediate impact at Texas this upcoming season.

Last year, he appeared in 33 games at a little over 34 minutes per game. He averaged 14.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists with splits of 42.7 percent shooting from the field, 34.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 74.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Kaluma was considered a four-star recruit in high school. He played his senior year at Dream City Christian School in Arizona and was originally committed to UNLV before then head coach T.J. Otzelberger departed from the program.

Texas strengthened roster through transfer portal this offseason



While Texas may not have had a strong regular season, they still qualified for the NCAA Tournament. However, they were knocked out in the round of 32 by Tennessee.

Following the 2023-24 season, Texas lost several players to the transfer portal including Tyrese Hunter, Dillon Mitchell, Jackson Prince, Chris Johnson, Gavin Perryman and Alex Anamekwe. But they had a strong transfer portal haul to help offset the losses.

In addition to Arthur Kaluma, the Longhorns picked up another major transfer in Tramon Mark from Arkansas. Mark was a key player at Arkansas last year putting up 16.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Mark and Kaluma highlight a good transfer portal class for Texas that also includes former Oregon State point guard Jordan Pope, former Indiana State forward Jayson Kent, former Indiana State guard Julian Larry and former Vanderbilt forward Malik Presley.

Texas also has three incoming freshmen for the class of 2024. They will add shooting guard Trey Johnson from Link Academy, power forward Nicolas Codie from Newman Smith and Jamie Vinson from Oak Hill Academy.