Texas basketball got blown out by Marquette on Wednesday, and Max Abmas didn't think the intensity was there from the Longhorns.

The Texas basketball team is off to a 6-2 start this season, and they are currently ranked #12 in the country. The Longhorns have had six easy ones so far this season and two tough tests, and they came up short in both of their more difficult matchups. Texas lost to #5 UConn a couple weeks ago by 10, and they also had a chance to pick up a big win on Wednesday night on the road against Marquette basketball and their former head coach Shaka Smart. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, they weren't able to get the job done, and they suffered their second loss of the season.

#12 Texas basketball vs. #8 Marquette basketball was slated to be one of the best non-conference games of the season, and it was for the Golden Eagles. For the Longhorns, however, not so much. Texas had an 11-5 lead in the early stages of the first half, but Marquette quickly took over the game after that. The Golden Eagles led by 14 at the break and they ended up winning 86-65. Longhorns guard Max Abmas didn't think his team had enough intensity to win.

“We didn’t bring the energy and intensity that we needed to,” Abmas said after the game, according to an article from ESPN.

Max Abmas was one of the lone bright spots for Texas in this one. He finished the game with 25 points and led the Longhorns in scoring. He played well enough to get Texas a win, but as a team, they did not.

The Longhorns will look to bounce back from the loss on Saturday at home against Houston Christian.