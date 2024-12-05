Before Andrew Luck's short career in the NFL, he was a star quarterback for Stanford in college. Luck came to Stanford from the state of Texas where he excelled in high school as well. Luck was one of the top QB prospects in his recruiting class, and top QBs from the Longhorn state typically like to consider the Texas football team for college. Luck didn't have that opportunity.

Andrew Luck recently appeared on the Dan Patrick Show and he discussed his college recruitment. He noted the Texas football team never offered him a scholarship.

“Oh I had no second choice,” Luck said on the show. “I’ll tell you what maybe made it easier was that my home state university, the Texas Longhorns, did not offer me a scholarship, so that made it easier.”

Luck also said that he isn't mad about it because it turned into a good story. He ended up playing under Jim Harbaugh at Stanford, and things worked out well for him there.

In high school, Luck was the #42 player in his recruiting class and he was the #3 QB. The fact that Texas didn't offer a QB of that caliber from the Longhorn state is pretty bizarre, but it all worked out.

Luck went to Stanford and he had a great career there. He was one of the best QBs in college football and he threw for over 9,000 yards and 82 touchdowns during his three seasons with the Cardinal.

After leaving Stanford, Andrew Luck went on to the NFL. He was the first overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft and he was selected by the Indianapolis Colts. Luck played in the NFL until 2018, and then he decided to call it a career.

It's surprising that Texas didn't offer Luck, but it's hard to imagine his college career going any better than it did with Stanford.