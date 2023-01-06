By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Jordan Whittington, Texas football’s second-leading receiver from a season ago, has made a huge decision for his future. Whittington plans to return to the Longhorns for his fifth season, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Whittington, a native of Cuero, Texas, will be returning as a key piece to the Longhorns’ football offense in 2023. A former 5-star recruit, Whittington switched positions to running back upon arriving in Austin before suffering a groin injury.

A move back to receiver the following year preceded another injury, this time a meniscus tear. He enjoyed his first season of good health back in 2021, rattling off his first ever 100-yard game before breaking his clavicle towards the end of the year.

This past season finally showed what Jordan Whittington can do when healthy. He caught 50 passes for 652 receiving yards and one score in a career-best 13 games played.

The honorable mention All-Big 12 wideout figures to be the top leader in the Texas football wide receiver room- and he’ll almost certainly be one of its most productive weapons, health willing.

It’s a big boost to the Longhorns, who finished the season at 8-5 with a loss in the Alamo Bowl.

The season nearly went entirely differently, as Texas football almost upset the then-number-one ranked Alabama Crimson Tide at the beginning of the year.

While they failed to finish the job against the Tide, the near victory certainly set the tone for a Longhorns bounce-back year, as they improved upon their five wins in the first season under Steve Sarkisian.

Now, with Jordan Whittington set to return, there’s no reason why Texas football can’t continue their upward trajectory.