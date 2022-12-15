By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

Steve Sarkisian, the head coach of the Texas football team, is anticipated to use the college football transfer portal to improve the depth and quality of the Longhorns. That is not surprising considering his expectation that the team would outperform its 2022 performance if the portal is used to bring in a substantial number of new players. Here we will discuss the four players whom Texas football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.

The Longhorns should be a popular choice. Texas unquestionably made significant progress this season in both technique and fundamentals. This season, the Longhorns entered the group of teams that were capable of good blocking, tackling, and coverage. Even if they did not make it to the College Football Playoff, the Longhorns still displayed flashes of being able to turn the corner as a program.

Players like Jahdae Barron, Ryan Watts, Jaylan Ford, and Barryn Sorrell were examples of the influence a Texas player with solid fundamentals can have. Texas should become a sought-after destination for local players who are maybe not being developed as well as they should be.

On the offensive side, the Longhorns are already pretty good. However, to free up Xavier Worthy and Isaiah Neyor, Texas could consider adding a receiver. That should not be much of a problem as we’ve seen how Texas is able to make the most of its receivers. Worthy’s numbers across two seasons are proof of this.

Now let us look at the players whom Texas football should try to get in the 2023 transfer portal.

1. Dominic Lovett (Missouri, WR)

A player of Dominic Lovett’s talent may radically alter the offense of Texas football.

Lovett, a Missouri wide receiver, is one of the transfer portal’s most dynamic weapons, according to experts. No less than Deion Sanders and Colorado may be at the top of his list of prospective locations to prove his worth. Lovett has also drawn interest from LSU and Tennessee, among others.

Keep in mind that he finished the 2022 season with 56 catches for 846 yards, placing first in several categories for Missouri football. Also keep in mind that on October 29 against South Carolina, he set new career highs in receptions (10) and receiving yards (148). Lovett was third in the conference in receiving yards and sixth in the SEC in terms of catches, behind only Antwane Wells Jr. of South Carolina and Jalin Hyatt of Tennessee.

Mizzou's longest pass completion of the year and Dominic Lovett's first receiving touchdown. Tigers leads 14-3 | 1Q, 3:44#MIZ 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/HrmBQxxHkd — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 17, 2022

2. Javion Cohen (Alabama, OL)

The offensive line for Texas football had some ups and downs this past season. Naturally, it would be fantastic to add more expertise and continue to build depth.

Enter Alabama’s Javion Cohen. The two-year starter at LG for the Crimson Tide and ex-offensive lineman from Central High School announced his intention to transfer, with a number of schools already expressing serious interest. Cohen should be embraced by Texas football as well.

Keep in mind that Cohen has a ton of experience starting games and has excelled when put to the test against the finest defensive fronts in the SEC. He has two more seasons of eligibility and played 1,627 snaps for Alabama over the last two seasons. Cohen can surely come in and help immediately. He can be a serviceable starter or a really solid rotation piece.

3. Fentrell Cypress (Virginia, CB)

Fentrell Cypress, a star for Virginia, may be the best defensive back available in the portal bar none. Additionally, with D’Shawn Jamison potentially leaving, Texas may be looking for a new corner to go with Ryan Watts.

Of course, cypress meets the criteria. The Longhorns should be on his radar as well as he is already considering Texas A&M.

Keep in mind that Cypress is the top-ranked player in the portal, was one of the ACC’s finest defensive players this season, and had offers from multiple colleges right away. This past autumn, he was chosen for the second team All-ACC. With 14 pass breakups and 1.56 passes defended per game, Cypress topped the ACC and is fourth in the nation. Cypress was recorded with 39 tackles and started each of the nine games in which he participated.

4. Clayton Smith (Oklahoma, EDGE)

The Longhorns should give Texarkana Texas High (TX) native Clayton Smith, one of the best recruits in the 2021 class, some thought. He was current Longhorn Derrick Brown’s teammate in high school.

Take note that a team can never have enough pass rushers. Smith undoubtedly has the skill, despite never quite making it at Oklahoma. He might be able to bring it all together with the Longhorns if he is given a clean shot.

Smith stands 6’4 and weighs 232 pounds. He joined Oklahoma as an edge rusher but also saw time at inside linebacker. He participated in four games each in 2021 and 2022. His best performance came against Nebraska, where he played 35 plays and had four tackles.

According to 247 Sports, Smith was the second-best edge rusher in the country and a 4-star recruit. As a part of the 2021 recruiting class, he was listed as the No. 38 overall player in the country. Signing with Texas would be a terrific homecoming for this local talent.