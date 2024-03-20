A lot of people were surprised when Quinn Ewers made the decision to return to Texas football next season instead of going to the NFL. Ewers had a big year for the Longhorns last season and he was one of the top quarterbacks in college football. He decided that one more year with the Longhorns would be beneficial, however, but he also decided that he is still going to throw at Texas Pro Day this season.
NFL scouts will get an early look at Texas football QB Quinn Ewers and they can start thinking about potentially taking him in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ewers will be back with the Longhorns for the 2024 season, but he is getting a head start with the NFL scouting process.
“Never too early to make an impression on NFL teams,” Mike Garafolo said in a tweet. “QB Quinn Ewers will throw at Texas’ pro day today, a year ahead of when he’ll be jockeying for position in the 2025 NFL Draft. So coaches and scouts will get an advance look.”
Not only is this beneficial for Ewers as NFL scouts will be able to get an early look at him in a Pro Day setting, but it will also be beneficial to other Texas players that are heading to the NFL this season. For example, wide receiver Xavier Worthy will be at Pro Day as well and he will get to catch passes from his starting QB. That will be good for all the Longhorns WRs that will be participating in this year's Pro Day.
Quinn Ewers had a big season last year as he finished 272-394 through the air for 3,479 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. Ewers did have to miss a couple games for Texas as well because of an injury, so his numbers should've been even higher.
Ewers was a big reason why Texas was so successful last season as he helped lead them to their first ever College Football Playoff. The Longhorns lost in the Sugar Bowl semifinal against Washington, but it was still a great season.
Texas football is expected to have another big season this year with Ewers back. The sky is the limit for the Longhorns as they are loaded with talent, and if Ewers has another big year, he should end up being one of the first QBs taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.