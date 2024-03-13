The Texas football team has a big season ahead of them as they are joining the SEC and looking to make it back to the College Football Playoff. They are expected to be a national title contender once again as they are returning a lot of talent from last year. One player that will be making their debut with the Longhorns is running back Jerrick Gibson, and he is preparing for his freshman season by working out with Texas legend Bijan Robinson.
If Texas football fans weren't already excited to see Jerrick Gibson play for the Longhorns, seeing him workout with Bijan Robinson will do the trick. Robinson was an incredible back while he was with Texas, and Gibson is hoping to have a similar career.
WATCH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ym0nu2vi0ok
Gibson is coming to Texas from Bradenton, Florida as he played his high school football at IMG Academy. He is rated as a four-star prospect by 247 Sports. Gibson is ranked #79 in the 2024 recruiting class and he is the #3 running back and the #12 player from the state of Florida.
If Gibson wants to learn how to be a successful RB at Texas, he is working with the right guy. Robinson was immediately an impact player with the Longhorns as he rushed for over 700 yards and four touchdowns during the shortened COVID season, his freshman year. He got better each year and rushed for over 1,000 yards each of the next two seasons. In his last season with Texas, Robinson ran for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns.
After an outstanding college career, Robinson was picked eighth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. This past season was his first year in the NFL, and he carried the ball 214 times for 976 yards and four touchdowns. It was a very promising rookie season, and Robinson is expected to have a great NFL career.
Now it is Gibson's time to shine with the Longhorns. We'll see how much of an impact he has during his freshman season, but he seems poised for success with the Longhorns.