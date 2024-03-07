When Alabama football head coach Nick Saban retired earlier in the offseason, there were some rumors that Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian could become the next coach of the Crimson Tide. He came to the Longhorns from Alabama, and after the success that Texas had last year, he became a more attractive option. Sarkisian elected to stay with the Longhorns, however, and he signed a new contract as well.
Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian will make $10.3 million in 2024 and he will have a raise of $100,000 every year until 2029. If Sarkisian was let go from his job without cause after 2024, Texas would still owe him over 54.1 million. That buyout number drops by around $9 million each season.
On the other hand, if Sarkisian left Texas after the 2024 season, he would owe the school $10 million. That number then decreases to $6 million after 2025, $4 million after 2026 and then down $1 million each year until 2030.
“The Parties agree that Head Coach has special, exceptional, and unique knowledge, skill, and ability as a football coach which, in addition to the continuing acquisition of coaching experience at the University as well as the University’s special need for continuity in its Program, render Head Coach’s services unique,” Sarkisian's terms with Texas reads, according to an article from On3. “Head Coach further recognizes that his promise to work for the University for the entire Term of this Agreement is an essential consideration in the University’s decision to employ him as Head Coach of the Program. Head Coach also recognizes that the University is making a highly valuable investment in his continued employment by entering into this Agreement and its investment would be lost or diminished were he to resign or otherwise terminate his employment as Head Football Coach with the University prior to the expiration of this Agreement.”
Some people like to say that the best job in the world is a fired college football coach. Steve Sarkisian's Texas football contract shows why. Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M was a prime example as well. Longhorns fans are hoping that Sarkisian does not go down the same road that Fisher went, and if he does, Texas will owe him a whole lot of money.