Texas football quarterback Quinn Ewers could have gone to the NFL after last season, but he decided to run it back for one more season with the Longhorns. In today's era of college football, more players are making the decision to return to school instead of going pro because they can make NIL money. Ewers has been making great NIL money at Texas, and he has a new deal with Nicholas Air, a private air travel company.
This is an interesting NIL deal for the Texas football star, and it is one that could come with some cool benefits. The terms for the deal have not been announced, but Quinn Ewers continues to add more cool NIL deals.
“We are really excited to welcome Quinn to the Nicholas Air family,” NJ Correnti, Founder and CEO of Nicholas Air said, according to an article from Business Wire. “He’s got exceptional talent and is the type of leader and player that makes college football exciting to watch. We look forward to seeing Quinn excel on the field and seeing him onboard with Nicholas Air. Nicholas Air has always aligned itself with the best in class, both on and off the field, and our relationship with a great leader and hard worker like Quinn is another exciting chapter for our team.”
Nicholas Air is excited to have Ewers join their team for this deal, and Ewers is ‘fired up' about it as well.
“I’m fired up for my new partnership with Nicholas Air,” Ewers said. “It is a first-class organization and a perfect match for my travel needs. Their attention to detail and commitment to high-level service for their Members is second to none. Proud to represent their brand.”
Quinn Ewers is hoping for another big season on the football field
Ewers is taking care of business on the NIL front in the offseason, and he is hoping to have another good year with the Texas football team when the fall rolls around. Last season, Ewers threw for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games. He is coming back for the 2024 season, and he is expected to be one of the best QBs in the country. He led the Longhorns to a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff berth last season.
Next year will be a big one for Ewers and Texas. They are making the move over to the SEC, and the talent level will be higher than it was in the Big 12. It should be an exciting season for them as they are expected to be one of the top teams in the country.