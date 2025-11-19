Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has been shaking up higher education—with a staggering $700 million in donations to HBCUs, marking one of the largest collective investments in Black institutions in U.S. history. Her latest wave of giving spans powerhouse universities and smaller campuses alike, delivering unrestricted funds that leaders say will supercharge scholarships, expand academic programs, and strengthen long-term endowments. During a time when several HBCUs are fighting for resources, Scott’s donations help continue the commitment to Black educational excellence.

Scott has given multi-million-dollar unrestricted gifts to several HBCUs across the country, including Morgan State University, Howard University, and Virginia State University. Last week she donated $63 million, $50 million, and $19 million gifts to Prairie View A&M University in Texas, Bowie State University in Maryland, and Philander Smith University. Norfolk State University recently received a $50 million from Scott as well. Scott has donated to 15 HBCUs since the beginning of the year.

“Her generosity arrives at a pivotal moment in our 160-year story,” Bowie State President Dr. Aminta H. Breaux wrote in a statement. “It empowers us to expand access, elevate our research and academic excellence, and uplift generations of students who will lead, serve, and innovate. Higher education is the pathway to upward social mobility for our students and the communities we serve, and, with this gift, their futures are brighter than ever. Scott donated $70 million to the United Negro College Fund, a philanthropic organization that funds scholarships and general scholarship funds for 37 private HBCUs. UNCF President and CEO Michael L. Lomax previously referred to her as “Saint MacKenzie Scott” and said she is rewriting the book on philanthropy, not just in this country, but in the world.”