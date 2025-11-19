Virginia Tech introduced James Franklin as its new head football coach, marking a significant shift for a program searching for renewed direction. Franklin arrives in Blacksburg with a clear plan and familiar support as Franklin begins assembling a staff that already reflects his long-established approach to building a winning culture.

Franklin has begun bringing trusted Penn State confidants with him. General manager Andy Frank and chief of staff Kevin Threlkel are joining the Hokies after years working alongside Franklin. Their departures from Penn State signal how committed Franklin is to recreating operational stability at Virginia Tech. Both played major roles in recruiting and program organization, and their arrival gives the Hokies a foundation that mirrors the formula Franklin relied upon for more than a decade.

Franklin said he plans to restore unmatched excellence and build something that lasts. That message landed strongly in Blacksburg after years of inconsistency. The school has struggled to find its footing since the retirement of Frank Beamer. Franklin becomes the most accomplished coach to lead the Hokies in a decade, and the administration has backed the move with an expanded athletics budget designed to modernize the program.

Who will join James Franklin at Virginia Tech?

Attention now turns to Franklin’s coordinator hires. Several names with past ties to him are emerging as potential fits. Former Penn State coordinators Joe Moorhead and Ricky Rahne are viewed as possible offensive leaders. Meanwhile, Penn State safeties coach Anthony Poindexter and special teams coordinator Justin Lustig are gaining early traction. Others like Old Dominion offensive coordinator Kevin Decker and Texas A&M senior assistant Lyle Hemphill also fit the profile of coaches who could sharpen recruiting and schematic identity.

Franklin has deep ties to the region and has recruited Virginia and the DMV. That history gives the Hokies a chance to reestablish the local recruiting strength that once powered their rise. His arrival also shifts expectations. The path to the playoffs is more manageable in the ACC. So a return to regular contention would be viewed as meaningful progress for a program eager to reclaim relevance.

With familiar allies by his side and a wide rebuild ahead, Franklin begins his tenure with a clear sense of purpose. Virginia Tech believes his experience and vision can restore the standard that once defined Hokies football.