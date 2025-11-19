North Carolina coach Bill Belichick went in disguise as Bill Belichick to support his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, in a cheerleading competition on Sunday.

Belichick was spotted watching from the side as Hudson made her debut for Code Black, a cheerleading team based in Raleigh. The Tar Heels coach was dressed in a gray hoodie and looked as interested as a vegetarian in a steak-eating contest.

But even though the 73-year-old Belichick didn't bring his pompoms and didn't loudly rah-rah for the 24-year-old Hudson, he still showed up—and that's what relationships are about, right?

Bill Belichick spotted at a cheerleading competition in Raleigh, supporting his girlfriend Jordon who is a member of a coed adult cheerleading team pic.twitter.com/96N8vC1rVi — Adam Kessel (@Adam_Kessel1) November 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hudson won a national cheerleading championship when she was at Bridgewater State University in 2021, and she was excited to take the mat once again, posting a video of their practice before the competition.

At that time, Belichick was busy in his final years with the New England Patriots, which he guided to six Super Bowl titles. He exited the team in 2024, taking a few months off before signing with North Carolina in December on a five-year deal reportedly worth $10 million annually.

Belichick's entry to the Tar Heels, however, was quickly marred by controversy after he told school officials to include Hudson in all of his emails. Hudson also reportedly wanted to take control of Belichick's other business affairs.

The couple met during a flight to Florida in 2021. They started dating publicly in 2024.

Belichick has led North Carolina to a 4-6 record, including 2-4 in the ACC, in his maiden season. They lost to Wake Forest, 28-12, on Saturday, and will meet bitter rival Duke on Saturday.

Guess who's gonna cheer for them?