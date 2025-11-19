There are just two weeks left in the regular season for College Football. Ballots will go out to voters for the Heisman Trophy after the final regular season games, and are due back after the conference championships. There has become a clear frontrunner for the award, but other players are still in the running in this edition of the Heisman Trophy Power Rankings.

1. Fernando Mendoza- Quarterback- Indiana

Fernando Mendoza is starting to pull away as the favorite to win the Heisman. Odds at the time of writing, provided by FanDuel, have Mendoza as the clear favorite to win the award. He has completed 203 of 278 passes this year for 2,641 yards, 17th in the nation. Further, he has 30 touchdown passes this year, the most in FBS. Mendoza has just five interceptions. He has also run for five touchdowns.

Mendoza has already had Heisman moments this season, including a drive against Penn State that led to a come-from-behind victory. Moreover, he is coming off another dominating perofmrnace against Wisconsin. In the game, he passed for 299 yards and four touchdowns. Indiana is supporting the Heisman campaign of their quarterback as well, launching an online campaign to get their quarterback the award. He is off this week before finishing the season against Purdue on the road, and then a likely Big Ten Championship game.

2. Julian Sayin- Quarterback- Ohio State

Julian Sayin sits in the second spot in the Power Rankings. The Buckeyes have been dominant this year on the way to a 10-0 record. Since the start of Big Ten play, Ohio State has won every game by two or more scores. In the process of being the top team in the nation, the Buckeyes' sophomore quarterback has played stellar. He has passed for 2,675 yards and 25 touchdowns, while being intercepted just four times. Further, he is second in the nation in QBR.

Sayin was not at his best against UCLA, but did not need to be. He completed just 23 of 31 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown. Regardless, the team won 48-10. The quarterback has yet to have a defining moment this year, but it has been consistent quality play. He still has two more games to create that moment, as Ohio State faces Rutgers and then Michigan on the road.

3. Marcell Reed- Quarterback- Texas A&M

The top three spots in the Heisman Power Rankings belong to the three quarterbacks of the three undefeated teams. Marcel Reed rounds out the top three. Reed has passed for 2,632 yards with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He has also run for 391 yards and six scores.

The Aggies quarterback nearly played his way out of Heisman consideration last week, but then, put himself right back into it. He was six for 19 in the first half for 135 yards, with two interceptions and a fumble that was recovered for a South Carolina touchdown. This led to Texas A&M being in a 30-3 halftime deficit. He then rallied the troops. He was 16 for 20 in the second half, for 304 yards and three touchdowns in the Aggies' comeback victory, giving the quarterback his major moment on a big stage.

4. Diego Pavia- Quarterback- Vanderbilt

Diego Pavia is still hanging around the Heisman conversation, but his odds keep getting longer. Last time Vanderbilt took the field, Pavia passed for 377 yards with three touchdowns while running for 112 yards and a score. It led to an overtime victory over Auburn. Pavia has passed for 2,440 yards and 21 touchdowns this year, while also being intercepted five times. He has also run for 613 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

With Vanderbilt having two losses this year, the Dores will not be playing in the conference championship game, which will give Pavia one less chance to show he deserves to win the award. This week, Vanderbilt faces Kentucky, but in the final week of the season, Pavia can prove he belongs in New York. Vanderbilt hits the road to face Tennessee to end the year.

5. Jeremiyah Love- Running Back- Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love is the top non-quarterback on the list. The running back is coming off another stellar game. He ran 23 times for 147 yards and a touchdown agaisnt Pitt in the victory. It was the third time in the last four games that he had over 130 yards rushing. It was also the ninth straight game that he scored a rushing touchdown.

Love is still a long shot to win the award. While he has been a major part of the success for Notre Dame, winning the award as a non-quarterback normally takes a special season. Love is fourth in the nation in rushing yards and tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns. Making it harder is Kewan Lacy, who has helped Ole Miss to a stellar season, is ahead of him in rushing yards and touchdowns, while Haynes King is tied with Love with 14 rushing scores.

6. Haynes King- Quarterback- Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech is still in the running for a spot in the College Football Playoff. A win this week will secure a chance to play for the ACC title as Georgia Tech faces Pitt. King already has some Heisman buzz this year. The quarterback has a chance to interject himself into the Heisman conversation in the next three weeks. So far this season, King has passed for 2,259 yards and ten touchdowns, with just two interceptions. He has also run for 807 yards and 14 touchdowns this year.

Georgia Tech will clinch an ACC Title Game berth with a win over Pitt. They will then face Georgia to end the season, and give King a chance to have a Heisman moment over one of the best teams in the nation. Heisman ballots are not due back until after conference championships, so an ACC title win could get him some votes.

7. Jacob Rodriguez- Linebacker- Texas Tech

Jacob Rodriguez joined the Power Rankings last week. Rodriguez has now added to his Heisman campaign. The linebacker did just about everything against UCF. He led the team with nine tackles while breaking up a pass. He also had an interception and even took a handoff for a two-yard touchdown run.

The Texas Tech star is now 15th in the nation in tackles with 97, while having six pass breakups, four interceptions, and a sack. He has also forced seven fumbles this year. He has been the key player for a defense that is second in the nation in opponent points per game and seventh in yards per game. They are also the best defense against the run in the country, and Rodriguez deserves a lot of credit for that. While it is hard for a defensive player to win the Heisman, Rodriguez deserves a look.