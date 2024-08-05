The college football season is right around the corner and one team that is expected to contend for the national championship is the Texas football team. The Longhorns were one of the best teams in the country last year as they made it all the way to the College Football Playoff, and they return a lot of good talent from that squad. However, one area for Texas that will need some reloading is the wide receiver position.

Texas football had one of the best WR cores in the country last year as Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell and Jordan Whittington led the way. However, the room is going to look a lot different this year. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian discussed the position on Monday, and he said that there is there a lot of versatility with guys in terms of being able to line up on the inside or outside.

“I think that's great for us because it gives us a lot of position flexibility,” Steve Sarkisian said, according to a post from Wescott Eberts. “They can work well with one another, easy communication and we haven't been as fortunate for that aspect over the last couple of years and so it is a different space for us, but it's very comfortable.”

This is big for Texas as they will be breaking in a lot of new players. The versatility makes things a lot easier on the coaches and it's opens up a ton of possibilities for the players. It can be hard to have a complete reset like the Longhorns have to do this year at the WR position, but it sounds like things are going as well as one could hope.

Which WRs have been standing out?

The Texas football team has 10 WRs on their team, and of those 10 players, seven of them are new. The Longhorns will also have all new starters at the WR position, and they will all likely be transfers. True freshman Ryan Wingo will likely be able to make an impact this year as well.

One WR that has specifically stood out to Steve Sarkisian is Silas Bolden. Sarkisian named five players that have caught his attention at camp so far, and Bolden was the only WR that he mentioned.

“On Monday, Steve Sarkisian named some young players who have grabbed his attention through the first five practices of preseason camp: RB Jerrick Gibson WR Silas Bolden OG Nate Kibble LB Ty'Anthony Smith DB Jordon Johnson-Rubell,” Wescott Eberts said in a post.

Silas Bolden is one of those newcomers that is expected to be a starter for Texas this season. He has played three seasons of college football so far and they were all at Oregon State. He didn't do much during his first season, but he burst onto the scene in 2022 with over 300 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He continued to get better into the 2023 season, and last year he racked up 746 yards and five touchdowns on 54 receptions.

This Texas team does have to replace some extremely talented WRs, but they have brought in a lot of new talent that should be able to get the job done. Having Quinn Ewers back at quarterback will be huge as well.