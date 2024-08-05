Following a decade of mediocrity under previous head coaches Charlie Strong and Tom Herman, current head coach Steve Sarkisian has returned Texas football to the top of the sport of college football. After coming damn close to making the CFP National Championship Game last season, the Longhorns enter the 2024 season with hopes that an 18-year championship drought will soon come to an end. The road to get there will be tougher than ever, as Texas is now a part of the big, bad SEC. But there's no disputing that the Longhorns have the talent to get the job done.

In addition to returning 13 starters from last year's Big 12 Championship squad, Texas brings in a top ten recruiting class and a transfer portal haul that was ranked 6th in the country by 247Sports. One of those eleven players who are joining the Longhorns via the transfer portal, edge rusher Trey Moore, may be Steve Sarkisian's most impressive player of the offseason.

“He's very twitchy,” Sarkisian said, according to Wescott Eberts of SB Nation. “He has a unique ability to bend when he comes around the corner to get underneath tackles. He's a very natural athlete, so he can up and under and double move guys. But I also think he works at his craft and so he's not gonna give you the same thing. He's gonna set things up, even as practice goes on.”

The former UTSA Roadrunner finished with an AAC leading 14 sacks last season, and was named the 2023 American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year for his efforts. Trey Moore may not be a household name across the country, but that could soon change with the added exposure he's bound to get as a member of the Texas Longhorns. And in fairness, Longhorns fans should be well-acquainted with Moore, because Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns staff have been singing his praises all offseason.

Trey Moore hype train is full steam ahead at Texas

Back in May, while speaking at the Touchdown Club of Houston, Steve Sarkisian gave attendees a hint of what he expected from the dynamic pass-rusher this season.

“(Trey Moore) is going to be a real problem,” the Texas head coach shared. “He's going to be a guy to watch this fall.”

Trey Moore has since proven Sark to be a man of his word, earning the label of “freak” from one team source while turning heads during practice as he gave Longhorns left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. fits during one-on-one pass rush drills, according to Andrew Miller of Hook'em Headlines. Banks is projected by many outlets to be the first offensive tackle off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Earning playing time won't necessarily be an easy task for Moore, as he'll be competing for snaps with returning starters Ethan Burke and Barryn Sorrell, as well as five-star freshman Colin Simmons. But if Trey Moore's time at UTSA tells us anything, it's that when he's on the field, he's going to make plays.