Texas football star Arch Manning recently signed a multiple year NIL deal with trading card company Panini, according to ESPN. At a charity auction on Sunday, a one-of-one signed Arch Manning card sold for $102,500. That number set the company's new record for the most valuable card sold through Panini's website, topping a Luka Doncic card that sold for $100,000.

Manning's NIL agreement with Panini is centered around selling autographed trading cards. He was the top prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and boasts a top-five NIL valuation according to On3. This is Manning's first NIL agreement, and the total dollar figure agreed upon remains a secret.

“Panini America, the world's largest sports and entertainment collectibles company, has just announced an exclusive partnership with Arch Manning, one of the country's top freshmen quarterbacks who is entering his first season at the University of Texas,” Panini announced in a statement.

“Expected by many to continue his family's QB dynasty, Manning's partnership with Panini is his first and only NIL agreement to date.”

This particular sale was for charity, and all proceeds will go towards St. David's HealthCare in Austin. The winner of the auction is still anonymous but will have a meet-and-greet with Manning to receive the card.

Manning joins a loaded quarterback room at the Texas football facility. Quinn Ewers, the highest-graded prospect ever (per 247Sports), will start for the Longhorns. However, Manning will have a chance to compete for the starting job in 2024.

Arch Manning is the nephew of former NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning.