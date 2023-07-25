Texas Football quarterback Arch Manning has signed a rather unique NIL deal that will see him team up with a trading card company. Arch Manning, who is the son of Cooper Manning and nephew to Peyton and Eli Manning, was one of the top recruits in the country and an obvious candidate to land huge NIL deals given his name and talent.

Arch Manning has agreed to a deal with Panini America, a trading card company. Manning and Panini will feature exclusive trading cards with Manning's autograph, and all the proceeds will go to a Central Texas nonprofit with the help of St. David’s HealthCare and St. David’s Foundation in Austin, Texas.

Manning spoke out on his new deal saying, “Getting my first Panini trading card is something I couldn't have imagined growing up. Working with Panini to have my first trading card benefit the larger community is special. Helping children live healthy and fulfilling lives is something that has always been important to my family,” per Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.

Manning's deal is unique in that he's able to promote himself while giving back to his community as the same time. NIL in college athletics is still relatively new, but so far it has mostly been utilized for college athletes to profit and create more star power. Manning's provides the opportunity to also donate back to his community, which makes this deal so notable and unique. It will also most likely make him only more popular among Longhorns fans, who are already excited for his arrival.

Manning's teammate, quarterback Quinn Ewers, also signed the same deal with Panini. Ewers will most likely start over Manning this season, but both quarterbacks will be teaming up for the same good cause.