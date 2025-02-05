The Big 12 has been a college basketball gauntlet for many years now, and 2024-25 is no different. The usual suspects are all having excellent seasons, such as Kansas, Houston and Iowa State, but a surprising team is making a run through the heart of its conference slate. Texas Tech is one of the hottest teams in the country after picking up its seventh consecutive win with a 73-59 win over Baylor on Tuesday night.

After the game, Baylor head coach Scott Drew dropped a bold take about Texas Tech after its recent stretch of play, according to Cole Banker of Red Raider Nation.

“There might be 4 or 5 teams from the Big 12 that could go to the Final Four,” Drew said, per Banker. “Texas Tech may be the best one right now.”

Drew knows a thing or two about what a Final Four team looks like after leading Baylor to a National Championship in 2021, so this is high praise coming from one of the most well-respected coaches in the country.

During this winning streak, which started after a heartbreaking overtime loss to Iowa State on Jan. 11, Texas Tech has knocked off Arizona, Houston and now Baylor to establish themselves as one of the best teams in there Big 12. Grant McCasland and company don't have any time to rest as they get ready for a titanic clash with Arizona on Saturday.

Texas Tech is Final Four good

Texas Tech can do it all and is clearly one of the best teams in the nation. Despite not coming into the yearn with a lot of hype, the Red Raiders have picked up big win after big win recently to establish themselves as one of college basketball's best.

McCasland's squad is scoring more than 81 points per game this season, and it can shoot the 3-ball with the best of them. Texas Tech is led by Chance McMillan, who leads the team in scoring at 15.4 points per game while shooting an astonishing 45.5% from 3-point range. McMillan broke open the Baylor game on Tuesday with three 3s in an 80-second span, including a little Stephen Curry look away on the final shot.

Texas Tech can also get it done on the interior with New Mexico transfer JT Toppin, who is averaging 15.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. After Toppin was ejected against Houston on Saturday, the Red Raiders showed that they can get the job done even without their big man in the middle, but he gives them a presence on the interior to go with all of their talented scorers.

This mix of players, combined with a head coach that is pushing all of the right buttons at the moment, makes Texas Tech a real Final Four contender when March rolls around. There is still plenty of tests left in the regular season, but McCasland's group has passed plenty of them so far.