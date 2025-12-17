The New York Knicks have broken through in the NBA Cup final, and OG Anunoby played a huge role in getting New York over the hump. Anunoby drilled a few clutch shots, including a corner three to push the lead to eight with a little under two minutes remaining in their contest against the San Antonio Spurs on their way to an eventual 124-113 victory.

Anunoby finished with 28 points on the night on 10-17 shooting from the field and 5-10 from beyond the arc. The Knicks always seem to fly on both ends of the floor whenever Anunoby is at his best. And it looks like the Knicks forward's decision to pick out the brain of the best shooters in NBA history is paying off.

Before the Knicks' 124-113 win over the Spurs, Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki revealed that Anunoby went to him and asked for shooting advice. And the Dallas Mavericks legend imparted some words of wisdom that has certainly helped Anunoby.

“He wanted to know more about shooting so last year he reached out to me…He wanted to know every little detail about feet, positioning of hands, breathing, where eyes go––he asked me all sorts of questions. One main thing I told him about: finger position on ball,” Nowitzki said, via @NBA_NewYork on X (formerly Twitter).

OG Anunoby leads team effort in Knicks' NBA Cup triumph over Spurs

Anunoby may have led all scorers with 28 points on the night, but he was only one of seven Knicks players who scored in double figures on the night. Jalen Brunson, who's been remarkable all tournament long, put up 25 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns recorded a double-double: 16 points and 11 boards.

The most surprising contributor on the night was Tyler Kolek; Kolek provided so much energy all night long, and he even earned crunch-time minutes. The Knicks can boast their depth now, and it resulted in their first-ever triumph in the NBA Cup.