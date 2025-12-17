The Tennessee Titans suffered a significant setback following their Week 15 loss, as the injured reserve list expanded rapidly after a physical matchup. Safety injuries, roster moves, and growing concerns about secondary depth all came into focus after the defeat forced major changes on the back end of the defense.

The Titans placed three safeties on injured reserve after Sunday’s 37-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, effectively ending their seasons. Rookie Kevin Winston Jr., veteran Xavier Woods, and rotational defensive back Mike Brown were all sidelined after sustaining injuries during the game. The move leaves Tennessee severely short-handed at a critical defensive position with games still remaining on the schedule.

ESPN's Adam Schefter shared the official roster updates to his X (formerly known as Twitter), outlining both the losses and the immediate steps taken to stabilize the secondary.

“Titans’ roster moves:

🏈Placed safeties Kevin Winston Jr., Xavier Woods and Mike Brown on injured reserve.

🏈Signed safeties Erick Hallett and Sanoussi Kane off the Lions’ and Ravens’ practice squads.”

Winston Jr. had recently earned a starting role before suffering a hamstring injury, making his loss particularly damaging to Tennessee’s long-term plans. Woods, a key communicator in the secondary, also sustained a hamstring injury, while Brown landed on injured reserve for the second time this season after an ankle issue. The trio’s absence wiped out nearly all of the Titans’ experienced depth at safety in one afternoon.

In response, the Titans signed Erick Hallett and Sanoussi Kane from practice squads to address immediate needs. Hallett brings recent starting experience, while Kane is expected to contribute primarily on special teams. Kendell Brooks is also projected to take on an expanded defensive role alongside Amani Hooker as the Titans reshuffle their secondary.

The growing injured reserve situation places added pressure on a defense already navigating late-season challenges. With limited time to integrate new players, Tennessee must rely on next-man-up production to remain competitive.

As the Titans prepare for their upcoming Week 16 matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, how quickly the reworked secondary adapts could determine whether the defense can withstand the stretch run.