Two schools that have been known for basketball in recent years, Texas and Kansas, have now become two of the best teams in college football. A return to college football royalty has been long overdue for the Longhorns, but the Jayhawks are one of the most surprisingly great teams in 2023. Texas is the third-ranked team in the nation, while Kansas is 24th. The two teams will clash in a battle for the top of the Big 12 conference this weekend. Here is what you need to know on how to watch the game.

When and where is the game?

The two ranked schools will face off in Austin, Texas, at the Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Steve Sarkisian's team has impressed on the road this year, so a home matchup makes them even scarier. Kansas actually upset Texas last time they played in Austin in a 57-56 overtime thriller in 2021. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

How to watch Texas vs. Kansas

ABC will be broadcasting the top-25 matchup. It can also be streamed on the ESPN app or with fuboTV. This will be the first time that both Texas and Kansas are ranked in a game between each other. It is also the first ranked matchup of Big 12 action this season, meaning it will be one of the most important clashes ever between the two clubs, especially considering Texas is SEC-bound after this year.

Texas storylines

Texas has impressed all season long. They beat Alabama on the road, but fans were quick to discredit the win because of how shaky things have looked in Tuscaloosa since. Texas shut any doubt on how good they are by stomping on Baylor last week. Their most recent win was by a score of 38-6, once again on the road. In Week 5, Texas football gets to go home.

The Longhorns are led by Quinn Ewers. The quarterback is a former number-one overall recruit, and it took him a few years to get settled. Now, he looks like one of the best signal-callers in the game. Ewers has 1,033 yards and nine touchdowns through the air. His favorite target has been Xavier Worthy, a future high-round draft pick, but Ja'Tavion Sanders has also emerged as an elite pass-catching weapon.

Sanders has a team-high 268 receiving yards and has helped fill the offensive production void left by Bijan Robinson moving on to the NFL. Speaking of Robinson, Jonathon Brooks has filled in his spot nicely. The new starting running back has 443 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns.

While Sarkisian's offense has impressed, the team's defense has been even better. They are only allowing 12.5 points per game.

Kansas storylines

While the Texas defense is stout, Kansas deploys a great offense that may give the Longhorns a run for their money. Kansas was ranked as high as 19th last year, but prior to that, the team hadn't been ranked in the top 25 since 2009.

Lance Leipold has a veteran roster that has turned a corner. His quarterback is Jalon Daniels. In his fourth year at Kansas, Daniels was the preseason Offensive Player of the Year in the Big 12 coming into the year, and he is living up to those expectations. Daniels is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation. He is a real threat to throw the ball around with tons of speed to make magic happen with his legs, although he hasn't been as productive on the ground so far this season.

Devin Neal – the lead back – also has tons of speed. He already has 394 rushing touchdowns and six total touchdowns. The team isn't just all offense, however. Kenny Logan Jr. is having an incredible season as a defensive back for the team. He leads the team in solo tackles and also has a 30-yard interception return, in addition to a forced fumble. Logan Jr. is a playmaker on defense and always seems to be in the right spot.

It is unlikely Kansas will come away with a win, but you can't count them out, considering they are a much-improved team, and they still have the confidence from their last win in Austin.