The 2025 USC football team has a lot of potential this season. They have the offensive firepower to compete with almost anyone in the country, and they proved that in their Week 1 game against Missouri State, in which they scored 73 points and left many fans angry that they were left out of the AP Top-25. They are loaded with wide receiver depth, but one key receiver, Prince Strachan, was injured against Missouri State.

Everyone participated in the scoring against Missouri State, so Prince Strachan's absence did not matter much. USC Beat Writer Ryan Kartje said Strachan will still miss the Trojans' Week 2 game against Georgia Southern after he suffered an ankle injury against Missouri State. He only caught one pass against Missouri State and had little impact.

Kartje posted on X: “USC wideout Prince Strachan will not play against Georgia Southern due to an injury, Lincoln Riley says.”

And he elaborated, “Strachan appeared to hurt his ankle last week against Georgia Southern. Zacharyus Williams and Tanook Hines will presumably play more to fill the void.”

Head coach Lincoln Riley addressed the injuries when talking with the media on Friday. He mentioned that Prince Strachan seemed to be the lone absence from the team, but more might be announced as we get closer to kickoff.

“Yeah, I mean, I think we’ll have – yeah, I think the only guy that won’t be available this week that was last week is Prince,” Riley said to the media this morning regarding a lineup update. “Then we’ll have a few guys, you know, that weren’t available last week…a couple of those guys that we anticipate being active and ready to play tomorrow. It’ll affect the reps some, but largely, it’ll be the same group you saw last Saturday.”

Strachan's lone reception was a 25-yard reception from Husan Longstreet in the third quarter after Jayden Maiava was pulled and the game was already decided.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound receiver from the Bahamas was a three-star recruit out of high school and started his career at Boise State. After two seasons with the Broncos, he transferred to USC.

He had 37 catches for 578 yards and three touchdowns, including being the third-leading receiver on a Boise State football team that went 12-2 and went to the College Football Playoff.

After last week, the USC football team might not need him against a lesser opponent, but they need him against the Big Ten schedule, even after getting Ja'Kobi Lane back and ready to play.