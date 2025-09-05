Following a tough 14-12 season opening loss to the Rice Owls, the Louisiana football team will look to notch their first win of 2025 against McNeese State on Saturday. While head coach Michael Desormeaux is now in his fourth season at the helm, this season's version of the Louisiana football program might be his best yet. Unfortunately, starting quarterback Walker Howard, an Ole Miss and LSU transfer, will miss the next six to eight weeks. According to On3's Pete Nakos on X (formerly Twitter), the absence will be due to an oblique injury.

“Louisiana quarterback Walker Howard will miss 6-8 weeks due to an oblique injury, multiple sources tell @On3sports,” reported Nakos. “@MattMoscona first. Tough break for the former LSU and Ole Miss transfer, who was injured in Week 1.”

It's not only a tough blow for Howard, but for Desormeaux and the rest of the Louisiana football program as well. The former five-star recruit finally had a shot at the starting gig, only to be taken out in the second half due to injury. Despite his pedigree, Walker did struggle in his first game guiding the Louisiana football offensive attack last Saturday. The ex-SEC signal caller only completed 10 of his 22 passes for 88 yards and an interception. Will the time recovering help him get back to form on the field once he returns?

Louisiana football looks to win Sun Belt without starting QB

While Howard is out, it looks like Desormeaux and his staff will turn to redshirt freshman Daniel Beale to take over. Despite going 0-for-6 when replacing Howard on Saturday, Beale does have experience. He played in three games last year with the Louisiana football team last season, with his best performance coming in the Sun Belt Championship game versus Marshall last December. In that matchup, Beale went 9-of-24 for 95 yards and an interception.

With McNeese State visiting the Louisiana football program on Saturday, getting back into the win column is undoubtedly the focus. A trip to Missouri in Week 3 will be a much tougher test. After that game, another non-conference matchup versus Eastern Michigan awaits, before opening their Sun Belt slate against Marshall in Week 4. Can Beale keep the Ragin' Cajuns in the conference title hunt until Howard makes his return?