Even before the 2025 college football season began, the Ole Miss football program was busy adding pieces for the future via the recruiting front. Ahead of Week 2, that trend continued, although this time it was a flip of a rival SEC program.

On Friday, the Ole Miss football program landed a big commit, with four-star offensive tackle Emanuel Tucker flipping from LSU, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

“BREAKING: Four-Star OT Emanuel Tucker has Flipped his Commitment from LSU to Ole Miss, he tells me for @rivals. The 6’6 295 OT from New Albany, MS had been Committed to the Tigers since June.”

Tucker, who committed to LSU in June, now changes course and is heading to Oxford to join the Ole Miss program. He had a ton of offers from high-profile schools, including but not limited to Tennessee, Miami (FL), Florida State and Auburn, before initially choosing LSU.

Tucker said, “The best in the Sip, stay in the Sip!” after revealing the news of the flip. He is from New Albany, Mississippi, so apparently, the appeal to play for the in-state Ole Miss football program made a big difference for Tucker.

In Week 1, Ole Miss had no issues with an easy 63-7 win over Georgia State, and Tucker reportedly visited Oxford last week to take in the school and the program. Tucker is also ranked as the No. 1 OL in the state of Mississippi, and Kiffin and the program's recruiting in-state is a positive sign for the Rebels.

He is in the Class of 2026, meaning Tucker has one more year of high school, where he currently plays at New Albany High School in Mississippi, but this is a big piece of the offensive line going forward for Lane Kiffin's program.

Ole Miss faces Kentucky on the road in Week 2, but this is a positive recruiting update.