The 2025 Alabama football season got off to an awful start after the Crimson Tide faltered against Florida State and lost on the road, 31-17, in a shocking game with everyone asking questions about what happened. They need all hands on deck to course-correct and get things back on track, and the biggest question is about the health of their star receiver, Ryan Williams.

The Crimson Tide kicks off its second game against Louisiana-Monroe, in a game that they desperately need to win. In their most recent injury report, star receiver Ryan Williams received a questionable status after being diagnosed with a concussion in the second half and was held out.

Williams has been going through concussion protocol all week, and DeBoer updated the media during his midweek conference call that he’s been “coming along nicely.”

The entire Alabama offense had issues in the game, but Williams could not do much before his injury. He caught five of his 10 targets for 30 yards with three drops.

This also comes after he had a great start to his college career last season. In 2024, Williams had 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. He finished second on the team in receptions to Germie Bernard, but he led in receiving yards and averaged 18.0 yards per reception.

Alabama is a massive home favorite against Louisiana-Monroe, and it stands to reason that he might not be needed in this game. The Tide could afford to sit Williams, and he would have extra time to get ready and come back against Wisconsin next week. That reasoning is because he is too vital for Alabama, and jeopardizing his long-term goals would not make sense.

If Williams misses the game or is limited, it will mean more opportunities for some of Alabama’s younger pass catchers. It would allow Ty Simpson to spread the ball to a wide receiving corps that could use more difference makers before the SEC schedule starts. Against Florida State, true freshman and former four-star Rico Scott hauled two of his four targets for 19 yards and a touchdown. He had been turning heads throughout fall camp and worked himself into a role even when the Tide is healthy.

A win in this game, Ryan Williams or not, means that some of the chatter around Kalen DeBoer can quiet down for at least one week before their game against Wisconsin.