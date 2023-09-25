The Texas football program is preparing to face Kansas on Saturday while looking to stay undefeated, and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian opened up on the 57-56 overtime loss to Kansas two years ago, how that changed the program now, and how different Kansas is now as well.

“I kind of referenced it to the team this morning, we've come a long way as a program in a lot of phases,” Steve Sarkisian said, via Tyler Feldman of KVUE. “Schematically, the roster, the culture, the environment at DKR (Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium). We don't have to go backwards, we're going to keep foraging forward and we've got a lot of goals that we're trying to obtain this year and we're trying to reach. We recognize Kansas is a good football team, but to try to make our guys feel bad for losing a game two years ago that sucked for everybody, I don't know what benefit that it. We gotta focus on the task at hand and that's playing this Kansas team. Because this Kansas team is a lot different than that Kansas team two years ago as well.”

#Texas HC Steve Sarkisian reflects on what happened in Austin two years ago when #Kansas upset the #Longhorns, 57-56, in overtime. "In a weird way, I'm kind of glad it happened because it exposed some warts in our program that needed to get removed."#HookEm | @KVUE pic.twitter.com/KQ7LJOkNul — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) September 25, 2023

Sarkisian is right that Kansas is different than they were in 2021. In 2021, Kansas entered the game with a 1-8 record, and finished the year 2-10. Texas went 5-7 overall that season.

This year, Texas is 4-0 and is the No. 3 team in the country, with a big win against Alabama headlining their early season success. Kansas is also 4-0, and they are ranked No. 24.

It will be intriguing to see if this game is close on Saturday.