One of the biggest bright spots from the Michigan football team’s win against New Mexico was the play of tight end Marlin Klein. The Wolverines have had a plethora of talented TEs come through the program in recent years, and it looks like Sherrone Moore has another star at the position. Klein is a captain on the team this year, and he looked fantastic in Michigan’s opener on Saturday.

Marlin Klein led the team with six receptions for 93 yards on Saturday, and he found the end zone once. Sherrone Moore has seen the work that he has put in, and he is proud of him.

“He's been in the room with some NFL tight ends and guys that have done it at a high level, even including Max [Bredeson],” Moore said, according to an article from 247Sports. “He's watched the work, watched how you're supposed to do it, and he's just gotten better and better, and really proud of what he's done, especially improving his ability as a pass catcher.”

Klein has played with a lot of talented TEs in his career, so he has learned from the best. Moore knows that has helped him out a lot.

“Marlin has just worked himself into the position that he is in now,” he added. “He's been in a room with guys like Luke Schoonmaker, Erick All, Joel Honigford, Colston Loveland.”

The big performance from Klein on Saturday might’ve surprised some Michigan football fans, but Moore knew that it was coming.

“We knew he could block, and he's still got stuff to work on in that phase. You'll want to ask Coach Casula about that,” Moore said. “Right now, he's grinding on that, there's a standard and level of you want. But he's still played really well in the run game. To watch him perform the way he did on Saturday is what we expected, you know, what we expected for him to do and how he wanted to perform on Saturday.”

If Michigan is going to get another win this weekend, it will need another big performance from Marlin Klein. The Wolverines are hitting the road to take on Oklahoma, and it should be a fantastic matchup.

Michigan and Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 CT on Saturday night from Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK, and the game will be airing on ABC. The Sooners are currently favored by 4.5 points.