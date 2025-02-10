Over the past few seasons, the South Carolina Gamecocks haven’t done a lot of losing. Coming into their matchup with the Texas Longhorns on Sunday, South Carolina had lost a total of only two regular season games since 2022. But with a standout performance from sophomore star Madison Booker, Texas upset South Carolina, 66-62.

In the win against South Carolina, Texas star Madison Booker finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals. She didn’t have that great of a shooting game, finishing only 7-of-22 from the field, but she did get to the free-throw line and converted on six of her seven attempts.

With her double-double, Booker became the first Texas player to put up at least 20 points and ten rebounds against a top-10 AP ranked opponent. Texas also got 13 points from center Kyla Oldacre and 11 points from forward Taylor Jones.

This was the Longhorns’ eighth win in a row, with their last loss coming back on Jan. 12 against South Carolina no less.

Last season, Booker was a part of a standout freshman class in college basketball. This season, she’s continued her strong play. She’s appeared in 24 games so far, at a little over 29 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 16.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 49.4 percent shooting from the field, 48.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Last year, when the Longhorns lost starting point guard Rori Harmon to a season-ending injury, Booker stepped up playing a new position at the one while winning Co-Big 12 Player of the Year along with Skylar Van of Oklahoma.

The Texas Longhorns earned a No. 1 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, and advanced to the Elite Eight where they fell to No. 3 seed North Carolina State. This season, the Longhorns are on pace to earn another No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.