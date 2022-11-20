Published November 20, 2022

By James Kay · 2 min read

The first stretch of the season for women’s basketball is supposed to be the easiest for ranked teams. So far this season, that has not been the case for the Texas Longhorns and the other current members of the top-25 teams in the nation.

According to Alexa Philippou of ESPN, there has only been one day in the last decade where at least four top-25 teams lost their games to unranked opponents and finished the slate with a losing record.

Per @ESPNStatsInfo, there has only been one day in the last 10 seasons where at least 4 top-25 teams played unranked opponents and finished with a losing record (Feb. 23, 2020: went 4-7). Top 25 teams went 1-4 today with Texas, Nebraska and Louisville all losing. — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) November 20, 2022

Texas has been challenged early on this season with two teams ranked beneath them beating the Longhorns twice in the last two weeks. First No. 4 UConn beat them behind Azzi Fudd’s 32-point masterpiece before Marquette stunned them yesterday afternoon. Texas is searching for answers standing at 1-2 to start the year.

As for the others, No. 22Nebraska is the second Big-Ten team over the last week to get pushed to the brink vs. Drake. The Bulldogs forced Iowa’s hand in their previous matchup and lost to Caitlin Clark and Co. in overtime. They carried that momentum versus the Cornhuskers who struggled to score against Drake, who limited Jaz Shelley to nine points (2-of-10 shooting).

Gonzaga improved to 4-0 after beating No. 6 Louisville by stifling the Cardinals’ offense. The Bulldogs limited Louisville to just 39.1% shooting from the field and 18.8% from beyond the arc. Hannah Van Lith had 18 points but shot 5-of-20 from the field after Gonzaga honed in her on from the onset.

They only ranked team that won last night was No. 11 Tennessee who beat Rutgers by 40 points (94-54). WNBA draft prospect Rickea Jackson poured in 26 points while Jordan Hurston added 12 points in her return to the floor.