Published November 15, 2022

By James Kay · 2 min read

Geno Auriemma has seen a lot of great players come through his program. If Azzi Fudd somehow wasn’t on that list before, she sure is now after pouring in a career-high 32 points in UConn’s 83-76 win over Texas yesterday night.

After Fudd torched the Longhorns, Auriemma shared a story about how the sophomore handled him telling her about the burden she would shoulder this season without Ice Brady and Paige Bueckers.

“She goes, ‘That’s a lot, coach … but it’s not something I can’t handle,'” Auriemma told ESPN. “Well, she’s starting to find out now it’s going to be a b—- to handle that. But if you’re as good as she is, you live for those moments, right?”

Fudd’s 58 points to start the year is the highest mark any UConn player has had in the first two games of any season. She has even gotten praise from Golden Star Warriors star Stephen Curry, who wore her jersey the other day at a news conference. Last night vs. Texas showed why she was last year’s No. 1 recruit.

“Obviously, she didn’t do it single-handedly by herself,” Geno Auriemma said. “But that was an All-American performance today. That’s, like, player-of-the-year performance there tonight.”

Texas’ head coach Vic Schaefer saw his team have a long night trying to contain Fudd as a ball handler and relentless scorer. He praised Fudd after she silenced every run the Longhorns had in the second half.

“There’s not enough Tylenol for me to take after watching that,” Texas coach Vic Schaefer said about Fudd’s onslaught. “She’s really good, really good. Special.”