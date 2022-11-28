Published November 28, 2022

By Julio Luis Munar · 5 min read

It has been more than a month since the current season started and fans are deep down in everything NBA. Along with the action on the court, those who love the game are in for a treat as The Association is back with a new installment this week. With all of what’s happening in the league, on and off the court, there’s really a lot to take in from the latest chapter of this ClutchPoints animated series. We take a look at this The Association episode 3 review, the easter eggs that come with it, and all the funniest moments in between.

The Association episode 3 review

The Association episode 3 starts with the hosts of Inside The NBA doing a pregame show before dinner starts. As the conversation chugs along, Kenny Smith points out that he’s looking forward to Kevin Durant hosting Fansgiving and how he will pull that feat off. This leads us to Mr. Moby, the head of Human Resources, seated next to Kevin, who’s currently on his phone.

Just as Moby is trying to talk to KD, Stephen Curry pulls up and reveals a tiny Kevin Hart, who is tasked to act as his Twitter translator. Using his tweets, Hart welcomes everyone to this year’s edition of Fansgiving, just as Steph serves food to everyone, particularly a special soup from Luka Doncic that says the Phoenix Suns are pretenders to Devin Booker. Also, Kenny makes a remark about Zion Williamson being Shaq and Charles Barkley’s baby while he’s serving gumbo.

While everyone else is starting to settle in, Ayesha Curry enters and serves food to Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Kyrie Irving. The Milwaukee Bucks’ star then goes on to make a joke about turkeys, which prompts Kevin Hart to call him out. The diminutive comedian then relays a tweet from Durant about squashing the beef and telling everyone he’s a winner.

KD’s remark, as relayed by Hart, suddenly solicits a choking reaction from Giannis, the Beard, and LeBron James. Moby then asks the Brooklyn Nets’ star about all the beef he has with everyone else in the association. This prompts several guys to speak out, including Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverly, and Ben Simmons to a basketball.

With a lot of drama unfolding, Kevin Hart brings out a cyborg version of Kawhi Leonard to assess who the major players’ haters are. Leonard scans LeBron and sees Skip Bayless, Draymond Green with Jordan Poole, Giannis with literally nobody, and Durant with everybody else. He concludes that the latter is the most hated individual in the association. Moby then realizes that the issue isn’t the players’ beef with one another, it’s the beef fans have with all of them.

At this point, KD throws a piece of turkey onto LeBron, pointing out that he did what the Los Angeles Lakers’ star did in his career and got nothing but hate in return. This starts an argument between the two, with Doncic and Harden getting involved at some point. At the sight of a taco hitting Mr. Moby, Giannis starts a food fight that drags everyone involved in the Fansgiving dinner toward an all-out war.

Ernie Johnson Jr. ends the Fansgiving dinner by thanking the fans for their appreciation of the association. And just as the host is ending the broadcast, Adam Silver arrives late and gets a message from Moby that the ratings are skyrocketing. The NBA Commissioner smiles at the camera and walks away before The Association episode 3 ends.

The Association episode 3 funniest moments and easter eggs

6. Kevin Hart as Kevin Durant’s translator

Mirroring Durant’s fondness for posting his opinions online is the use of Kevin Hart as his Twitter translator in The Association episode 3. Rather than speak out to his guests during the Fansgiving dinner, KD uses a diminutive copy of the comedian to relay his thoughts to Mr. Moby and company. As expected, the end result is hilarious as Hart’s signature brand of comedy is clearly seen in his interaction with the other guys.

5. The rivalry between Devin Booker and Luka Doncic

Just as dinner is getting started, Steph is seen serving soup to Devin Booker. In it are a couple of words pointing out that the Suns are pretenders with Luka smiling slyly at the side. This is an allusion to last season’s playoff rivalry between Phoenix and the Dallas Mavericks, a matchup wherein the latter surprised a lot of people by winning over Booker and his team.

4. Shaq and Chuck’s Baby

Zion Williamson’s weight has always been a vocal point of interest amongst fans and critics alike. In The Association episode 3 from ClutchPoints, we see a short scene of the New Orleans Pelicans’ All-Star bringing out food while he is being joked about as Shaq and Chuck’s baby.

For quite some time now, Zion is seen as an amalgamation of the two NBA legends. Thanks to his body size, frame, and style of play on the court, the joke made about the chunky forward in this episode are cleverly played out.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s dad jokes

At some point during The Association episode 3, Giannis makes a joke about a turkey not eating dinner because it was already stuffed. This remark prompted James Harden to tell the Greek Freak not to tell more dad jokes as it is. Funnily enough, Giannis is well known for making these jokes and tells everyone about them in any way he can, making his reputation amongst fans better in the process.

2. James Harden choking

When Kevin Hart relayed KD’s message that he doesn’t need an easy path because he’s a winner, Giannis, LeBron, and the Beard started choking on their food. This prompts Embiid to ask his teammate why he’s coughing all of a sudden. Harden replies that he didn’t know why he choked and it happens. This scene alludes to several playoff games in Harden’s career where he went missing on offense, causing his team to lose.

1. All about beef

During The Association episode 3’s second half, we see a robotic Kawhi come in to scan everyone in relation to their respective haters. This leads to a funny montage of scenes where it’s revealed that almost everybody has a problem with Durant while no one has beef with Giannis himself. Viewers of this ClutchPoints animated series also see Durant’s alleged insecurities about LeBron and how the massive food fight alludes to various rivalries in the NBA.

With The Association episode 3 up online, fans will have a new and funny perspective to see their favorite stars. Stay tuned for the next installment to see how things will play out on the court and onto this ClutchPoints animated series in the coming weeks.