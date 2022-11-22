Published November 22, 2022

By Calvin Fong · 2 min read

Kevin Durant and Kevin Hart are teaming up to host an NBA Thanksgiving party in the latest episode of The Association.

ClutchPoints’ new animated web series “The Association,” which is an NBA version of the show “The Office,” will be dropping Episode 3 on Thursday, November 24.

The episode covers the NBA’s Thanksgiving party, where stars from around the league gather to hash out their beef. And guests of the party – including Steph Curry, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden – are in for a surprise when the host, KD, is assisted by his “Twitter translator,” Kevin Hart.

Think Obama’s anger translator, but for Kevin Durant’s Twitter account.

Together, the two Kevin’s host the most absurd Thanksgiving party you’ll see this holiday season, as NBA stars work out their pent-up beef with each other. Over Thanksgiving dinner, of course.

And the party wouldn’t be a true NBA event if it wasn’t covered by TNT’s “Inside the Association” crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaq.

If you’re not caught up on ClutchPoints’ newest series, now’s your chance. Episode 1 sat in on LeBron complaining to the head of HR about his coworkers in the Los Angeles branch, while Episode 2 had to clean up the hangover-induced mess from the Golden State Warriors’ wild championship celebration.

Catch Episode 3 when it premiers on Thanksgiving Day (November 24) on ClutchPoints’ YouTube channel.

And stay up to date on all the latest episodes of “The Association” throughout the 2022-23 NBA season by following ClutchPoints on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.