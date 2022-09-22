The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will continue their division rivalry at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Based on current NFL odds, the Browns are 4.5-point favorites in a game with a 38.5-point total. As a result, the implied score favors Cleveland, 21.5-17.0.

Both teams come into this game after suffering catastrophic defeats in Week 2. After beating the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, the Steelers were defeated by the New England Patriots last week. The Browns, on the other hand, lost a 13-point lead in the last two minutes of their game against the New York Jets.

The Steelers have gotten off to a great start in the post-Roethlisberger era, surviving numerous late touchdown chances from Cincinnati and finally winning 23-20 in overtime. They were not so lucky in Week 2, though. New England gained the lead in the second quarter and never let it go, winning 17-14.

Mitch Trubisky, the Steelers’ quarterback, has failed to get the offense going, completing only 59.2 percent of his throws for 362 yards and two touchdowns. It seems like the already short leash on him is getting even shorter by the week. If he connects with his receivers this week, however, that would be a very good turnaround for the Steelers’ passing game.

With that said, wideout Chase Claypool should be the Steelers’ fantasy football sleeper for Week 3.

Steelers Fantasy Football Sleeper for Week 3

Chase Claypool

So far in the 2022 season, the Cleveland Browns’ defense has been horrible at stopping deep bombs. That means there’s a good possibility we’ll witness a Chase Claypool breakout game.

Claypool has only 8 catches on 12 targets thus far in 2022. He has a long of 11 yards and an average of 5.5 yards per grab.

Given how weak the Browns’ air defense has been, he shouldn’t have any trouble surpassing that mark in this battle.

In this game, Claypool should gain 40-50 yards total. Because he is a big-play danger, however, all it takes is one reception for him to score.

Sure, Claypool has fallen behind Diontae Johnson in the pecking order, but again, on a single-game slate, Claypool is a big-play guy. He’s also seen a lot of action, leading the Steelers’ skill players in snap rates. If this is a low-scoring affair, a big play might mean a lot on Thursday, especially if it comes as a TD.

Through two games, the Browns’ defense has been one of the worst against receivers, allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to the position. Their mistakes on Robbie Anderson’s 75-yard score in Week 1 and Corey Davis’ 66-yard touchdown in Week 2 skewed those figures. This is an excellent defense that has made blunders.

Steelers fans will count on more of those blunders and hope Claypool can capitalize.

On the other hand, patience is also wearing thin on Claypool. If he cannot get big yardage against a passing defense as bad as the Browns’, he may just have to play behind not just Diontae Johnson but even rookie George Pickens. Remember that though Pickens has played 78 percent of the snaps, he has not been a prominent receiver yet.

We hope Claypool can bust out big time, but if he doesn’t expect Pickens to gladly pick up the cudgels.