Hiding illicit finances in a food container = Emmy gold, at least for Beef and The Bear.

As I watched The Bear and Beef deservedly clean up in the comedy and limited series Emmy categories on Monday night, I thought about what unique and unexpected treasures both shows were, and then a further realization occurred — both series feature climactic storylines that hinged on the discovery of unexpected treasure hidden in a uniquely similar way.

Spoiler alert for those who have not yet seen Beef and the first season of The Bear — and also a follow-up question of what were you possibly watching during the months-long writers' and actors strikes?! — but for the rest of us, I'm speaking of how both series turned dramatically on the uncovering of illicit money hidden in a food container of all places.

For Beef, it was Danny Cho deciding to steal his shady cousin Isaac's illegal earnings hidden in those Kelly Clarkson musical rice cookers. For The Bear, it was Chef Carmen stumbling upon the equally sketchy wads of cash sealed in those tomato cans that his deceased brother Mikey had left for him.

As these descriptions should also make clear, both shows featured compellingly complicated family dynamics (along with unexpected depth and nuanced performances to boot). But clearly the secret ingredient that put each series over the top in the eyes of Emmy voters was the big green wad of dough unexpectedly hidden in the residing place of a food staple.

Does this mean I've stumbled upon a new silver screen success formula? Illicit funds hidden in a food container equals Emmy gold? For this season at least, if Beef and The Bear are any indication, it certainly seems that way. Alternatively, maybe the esteemed writers' room of both series just coincidentally stumbled upon a similarly culinary-themed twist. But if the new season of True Detective builds to a crescendo involving cash found in a jar of Jif peanut butter, we'll know we have a bona fide trend on our hands.