Sony’s been hyping up the Denzel Washington threequel The Equalizer 3 over the past few days, and with the first trailer finally being released for the Antoine Fuqua-directed film, we catch you up on all that you need to know about the film.

Release date

The Equalizer 3 is scheduled to be released on September 1, 2023, by Sony Pictures Releasing.

What’s it about?

The third film of the series, which is being billed as “the final chapter,” seemingly pits Robert McCall (Washington) against the Italian mafia as he attempts to enjoy a getaway in Italy. He gets roped into some family drama and has to fight his way out.

Who’s in it?

Obviously, Denzel Washington reprises his role as Robert McCall in The Equalizer 3. Dakota Fanning will appear on-screen with Washington again for the first time since Man on Fire (2004). Sonia Ben Ammar, Remo Girone, and Andrea Dodero also fill out the ensemble.

New poster

Ahead of the first trailer drop, a poster for The Equalizer 3 was shared on April 24. The poster shows Denzel sitting on a chair with the reflection of an Italian statue reflecting beneath him.

First poster for ‘THE EQUALIZER 3’, billed as the final chapter. Trailer releases tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/x9Xtnox1AJ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 24, 2023

First trailer

As noted, the first trailer for The Equalizer 3 has been released and shows Denzel kicking all kinds of butt even at the age of 68. The trailer veers away from too many specifics, but it looks like Denzel gets himself into a conflict that most men wouldn’t be able to handle. Luckily, it’s Denzel we’re talking about.

The Equalizer 3 marks the fifth collaboration between Antoine Fuqua and Denzel (Training Day, all three of The Equalizer movies, and The Magnificent Seven) and looks like a return to form for the two. The Equalizer was loosely based on the 1980s TV series of the same name and a reboot series has been running on CBS since 2020.

The Equalizer 3 will be released on September 1.