The Finals Update 1.7.0 removes the Dead Boom Event, introduces major gameplay improvements, and enhances community engagement.

In a move to address community feedback and ensure an engaging gaming experience, Embark Studios, the developer of the widely acclaimed multiplayer shooter The Finals, announced a significant update with the removal of a contentious game mode. This decision underscores the studio's ongoing efforts to refine gameplay and cater to its diverse player base.

Balancing Act: The Finals Update Addresses The Dead Go Boom Event

The Finals, known for its stunning graphics, dynamic gameplay, and an innovative game show theme, has captivated a large audience since its release. However, the introduction of the Dead Go Boom mode in December 2023 sparked a wave of mixed reactions among the game's community. The mode, characterized by its punishing mechanics, presented a particular challenge to players who favored close-range combat and melee strategies, leading to a notable disparity in player satisfaction.

🏈 It's Touchdown Thursday and time for Update 1.7.0. Huddle up and join the blitz with the all-new Cash Box QB Set. For a full rundown of the game update, click the patch note link below 🏈 🔗 https://t.co/0O3PUTQnsE pic.twitter.com/6DCrDj6Woe — THE FINALS (@reachthefinals) February 8, 2024

In response to the community's feedback, Embark Studios took decisive action by temporarily disabling the Dead Go Boom mode in the game's latest update, version 1.7.0, which was rolled out on February 8, 2024. The studio acknowledged the mode's imbalance and its unintended negative impact on certain playstyles. Embark Studios' statement emphasized their intention to revisit and refine the mode's mechanics to ensure it aligns better with the game's core values of fairness and enjoyment for all players.

Community First Responding To Fans' Feedback

This move to disable Dead Go Boom is a testament to Embark Studios' commitment to its player base, demonstrating a willingness to make significant changes to enhance the gaming experience. The studio has a history of such responsiveness, as seen in previous updates where adjustments were made based on player input, such as the fine-tuning of the Recon Senses ability.

no more dead go boom made me smile — WERM (@ONEBIGWERM) February 8, 2024

The community's reaction to the removal of Dead Go Boom has been overwhelmingly positive. Players across various forums and social media platforms have expressed their approval and relief at the decision. There is a palpable sense of support for Embark Studios' proactive approach to game development, with many players offering constructive suggestions for future updates. Among these suggestions is the idea for a new mode called Dead Go Goo, which proposes an innovative take on the original concept by introducing new tactical elements, potentially offering a fresh and less frustrating challenge.

Enhancing Gameplay Beyond Dead Go Boom

Beyond addressing the specific concerns related to Dead Go Boom, the 1.7.0 update also introduces a suite of enhancements aimed at improving the overall quality of The Finals. Noteworthy among these are improvements to party matchmaking, designed to facilitate smoother and more cohesive team formation. Additionally, adjustments to the in-game voice chat system are expected to promote better communication and teamwork among players. Another significant aspect of the update is the increase in XP rewards for player progression, a change that recognizes and incentivizes player effort and dedication.

These comprehensive updates reflect Embark Studios' holistic approach to game development, where player feedback is a critical component of the iterative process. By actively engaging with its community and being responsive to their needs, Embark Studios not only enhances the immediate gameplay experience but also fosters a sense of belonging and investment among its player base.

The Finals Update 1.7.0 Patch Notes

Following the decision to address player concerns and enhance the gaming experience, Embark Studios has released a detailed list of patch notes for the 1.7.0 update. These notes encompass a wide range of improvements and adjustments, from gameplay tweaks to quality-of-life enhancements, aimed at refining The Finals for players worldwide. Here is a comprehensive overview of the changes implemented in this latest update:

Content And Bug Fixes

Game Show Events Disabled the ‘Dead Go Boom’ game show event Dev Note: We feel this event punishes melee users too much at present, so we’re disabling it for now. We’re hoping to return it to the game, after a re-work, at some point in the future

UI Added a ‘play again’ button to the end-of-round sequence, allowing players in a party to quickly get into the next match

VoIP Set VoIP to be enabled by default on PC, with Push To Talk set as the default input (existing players) Set VoIP to be enabled by default on console, with Voice Activated set as the default input (existing players) Dev Note: we want to encourage more teamplay in matches, and enabling VoIP for all players is part of that effort. Players can disable VoIP via settings. We previously made this change in update 1.5 for new players and saw positive results!



Progression Changes

Contracts Increased the amount of XP given for Weekly Contracts from 2000 to 4500 (+) Increased the amount of XP given for Weekly Goals from 4000 to 9000 (+) Reduced the number of Weekly Contracts that need to be completed to get the Weekly Goal from 8 to 6 (-)

XP Increased the amount of XP given for opening a vault from 100 to 200 (+) Increased the amount of XP given for starting a cashout from 100 to 300 (+) Increased the amount of XP given for completing a cashout from 200 to 400 (+) Increased the amount of XP given for stealing a cashout from 100 to 300 (+) Increased the amount of XP given per coin delivered in Bank It mode from 50 to 80 (+) Increased the amount of XP given for finishing in 4th place in a round from 100 to 200 (+) Increased the amount of XP given for finishing in 3rd place in a round from 200 to 400 (+) Increased the amount of XP given for finishing in 2nd place in a round from 400 to 600 (+) Increased the amount of XP given for finishing in 1st place in a round from 600 to 800 (+)



