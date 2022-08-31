The first look at Sabres’ black and red throwback jersey that has fans buzzing

The Buffalo Sabres gave fans a major treat on Wednesday when they announced they’d be bringing back their most iconic throwback jerseys. The Sabres dropped a hype video announcing the return of their red and black uniforms as well as the iconic old-school goat head logo, which hasn’t been used since 2006. The Sabres teased their upcoming third kit on Twitter, indicating that the team would be rocking the vintage uniforms at some point in November, the second month of the regular season.

The past and present collide… THE GOATHEAD RETURNS! pic.twitter.com/nbOB90MVrd — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 31, 2022

The Sabres first previewed the return of the goat head logo, before further adding to the fun by teasing the black and red jerseys to go with it.

Black and red is BACK. 😤 Our third jersey drops this November. — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 31, 2022

The throwback Sabres uniforms were among the cleanest in all of hockey, and it’s encouraging to see the team going back to its roots with its alternate uniform in 2022-23.

The Sabres retired their goat head logo in favor of their more modern emblem in 2006. It made its debut in 1996 and the Sabres even brought the logo back in 2021, though they used it with their blue and gold color scheme. Now, it’ll be back in the iconic red and black in 2022-23.

It’s safe to say fans were fired up over the reveal, and rightfully so.

Bring this back too pic.twitter.com/6HABXWQJF7 — 𝙏𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙜𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝘽𝙚𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@tailgate_beers) August 31, 2022

Going 82-0 confirmed — Optimistic Sabres Fan (@sadbflofan) August 31, 2022

It’s a good week to be a Sabres fan, that’s for sure. On Tuesday, the Sabres extended the contract of 2021-22 breakout star Tage Thompson, locking him down on a seven-year, $50 million deal. They followed that big move up with their epic logo and uniform teasers, getting the entire fan base locked in ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The Sabres won’t be wearing the new uniforms until some point in November, but that won’t take away from the excitement in upstate New York. The 2022-23 NHL regular season is set to get underway in early October.