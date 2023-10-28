The Front is full of dangerous enemies and creatures, and everyone else apart from the player characters is enslaved by the tyrannical Empire. Saving these enslaved people from the Empire’s influence will turn them into your followers, thankful for their newfound freedom. In this The Front guide, we explain how you can get and subdue new followers and what exactly you can have them do.

How to gain Followers in The Front?

To gain and subdue followers in The Front, you will have to first find any NPC in the game. The majority of the NPCs in the game are aggressive and will attack you as soon as they see you. Be aware of the weapon you use here since you need to get the NPC’s health below 50% before you can attempt to liberate them from The Empire. Once their health is low enough, they will have a read icon above their head that depicts a broken chain. You then have to use a device called Simple Jammer, which you will have to throw to their feet. While aiming the Simple Jammer, you will see its trajectory and a small red circle where it will drop – make sure you cover the feet of your target.

It might take multiple Simple Jammers, so make sure to produce more than just one and keep several in backup. Once it works, the previously-hostile enemy will kneel and will have a new icon above their head, which depicts a confused head. You may now interact with this NPC, but they are still not your follower. To turn them into your follower, you will have to increase their Obedience to 100% while keeping their Chaos from getting completely depleted. To see these stats, simply press “H” while interacting with the NPC.

A note on these two stats: Obedience will slowly increase over time as long as the NPC has a steady supply of their favorite food in their inventory, which you can provide. You can discover your future follower’s favorite food by interacting with them and clicking the Favorite Foods tab at the upper right of the screen. There are usually a few, so it keeps your options open.

The second stat is the Chaos stat, which will steadily fall over time. Keep an eye on this and make sure to replenish it by throwing another Simple Jammer on that Follower’s feet when it gets too low.

Once Obedience is up to 100%, the NPC will stand up and you will have thirty minutes before they lose this obedient status. Interact with this NPC again and choose Subdue. Once Subdued, the NPC will follow you around, protecting you from enemies with whatever weapon they have equipped. You can still access their inventory, so you can provide them with food for nourishment and weapons or equipment for combat.

What can Followers do in The Front?

Each player in The Front can gain, subdue, and have as many Followers as they want, but only one can be in the world at a time to help the player in combat. When you don’t want your current Follower to help you, you can interact with them and choose “Reclaim Follower” – this will add that Follower to your inventory. You can then assign the Follower to any workbench. They will gain experience over time and level up as the workbench gets used. Just make sure to leave food for your Follower on the workbench as well – they are not allowed to have anything in their inventory while working or while in your inventory.

Counterintuitively, you cannot actually use your Followers to automate any workbench processes in The Front – they simply are assigned to tasks and workbenches to gain experience while player characters use the workbenches.

Sadly, you will learn from this The Front guide that the Followers cannot operate the Manual Miner, either. However, Followers can operate Bike Generators to generate electricity for your base.

Finally, players can interact with their Followers while they’re out of their inventory, pressing X to give them commands that will affect their behavior. You can also ask them to either stay or to follow you. This way, you can leave Followers in the base so that they can help in its defense.

At first, you will probably liberate low-level Followers. Eventually, you’ll also be able to find and turn into Followers stronger NPCs, NPCs that have skills and talents that you can use to your benefit however you see fit in The Front.

The Front, developed and self-published by Samar Studio, is an open-world sandbox action base-builder and is currently available exclusively on the PC through Steam.

For more gaming news and more The Front guides, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.