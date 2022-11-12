Published November 12, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

According to rumors, Dota 2’s The International will be returning home after four years of touring as TI12 returns to Seattle in 2023.

Dota 2 fans around the world rejoiced back in 2018 when The International was held someplace else than Seattle. It was the first time that esports’ greatest competitive event was played outside of the United States since 2012. Because of this, fans closer to Vancouver, Canada, Shanghai, China, Bucharest, Romania, and Singapore, Singapore were able to enjoy the competition live. For many fans around the world, the dream of attending The International became within grasp for the first time in their lives because of a variety of factors including distance, but also visa requirements.

But The Aegis appears to be coming home back to Seattle, as rumors suggest that The International 2023 will be held in Seattle, Washington, USA. According to escorenews’ sources, the event will return to Seattle. This, however, didn’t come from an official channel and should be taken with a grain of salt. Valve usually announces where the next TI will be held on the final day of the competition, but this year’s Singapore version didn’t have that reveal. This leads to a lot of speculation and gives rise to rumors such as this. Why else would Valve not announce the location of next year’s TI, some would argue. If true, The International’s most likely venue would be Amazon Arena.

But fans should also remember that the TI venue not being announced during the Finals isn’t exactly a new occurrence. In fact, Valve announced that TI11 will be held in Singapore only in May 2022.

Nevertheless, until Valve announces the official venue for next year’s International, these rumors will not be laid to rest. The publishers of Dota 2 might want to announce this early (and do more in terms of promoting the game), especially since signs of aging have been showing for what was once esports’ crown jewel, as The International 2022’s prize pool was notable for being the first prize pool not to exceed the previous year’s pot.