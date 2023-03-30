After years of speculation over what Quentin Tarantino’s tenth (and supposed) final film will be — a Kill Bill sequel was always heavily rumored — it was recently reported that his final film would be called The Movie Critic and set in the 1970s. However, more details have emerged about the plot and have ruled out one particular film critic that fans speculated the film was about.

Earlier in March, The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit whose exclusive provided some information regarding Tarantino’s final film including its title, that the script was finished and planning to begin filming this fall. While not an official logline, the report included that sources described it as being set in the 1970s (go figure) with a female lead at its center. This led to some speculation that the film was about Pauline Kael, the late New Yorker film critic from that timeframe, but during a recent stop on his book tour in Paris, the Inglorious Basterds director put those rumors to rest.

As reported by France24, Tarantino denied rumors that The Movie Critic would be about Kael and assured those there that it was not devoted to any singular film critic. Additionally, he specified that the film would be set in 1977 — placing it eight years after the events of his last film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Tarantino is coming off of the critically acclaimed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for which he received 10 Academy Award nominations — including Best Picture — taking home three. Love or hate his style, you can’t deny that Tarantino is one of the most accomplished filmmakers alive. That makes The Movie Critic all the more exciting.