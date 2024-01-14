Could a reboot of the award-winning series be taking place?

Could The Office be making a comeback? According to creator Greg Daniels, it could be closer than imagined.

The Hollywood Reporter claims Daniels has been assembling a writers' room to bring a new take on the popular comedy that starred Steve Carrell, John Krasinski, Mindy Kaling, Ed Helms, and others.

The Office reboot is potentially taking shape

As of now, no network or platform is attached. NBC originally brought The Office to life from 2005-2013.

If you're unfamiliar with the original show, NBC's website says it's “a hilarious documentary-style look at the humorous, and sometimes poignant, foolishness that plagues the 9-to-5 world.”

Additionally, it states it's a “fly-on-the-wall ‘docu-reality' parody of modern American office life that delves into the lives of the workers at Dunder Mifflin, a paper supply company in Scranton, Pennsylvania.”

It won an Emmy in 2006 for Outstanding Comedy Series, 2006 Peabody Awad, 2006 and 2008 AFI Honors, and more.

For what the new show would entail, it would be a new take on the series with new characters. Daniels mentioned that he had no interest in bringing in old characters in the past.

The Office has found some new viewers and success on Netflix. It's been one of the more popular series to be streamed in the U.S. It was so successful that NBCUniversal had to pay in the ballpark of $500 million to yank it from the streamer so it could put on Peacock.

Let's hope The Office opens up. We can probably all agree that we'd love to see the 9-to-5 comedy come to life again.