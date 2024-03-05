It's not a joke: A new trailer has emerged for the DC parody, The People's Joker.
This new film will be available to watch in New York next month and will be screened at Alamo Drafthouse venues. Beyond that, it will be on the big screen in Austin, L.A., Denver, San Franciso, and other select locations, THR reports.
What is The People's Joker about?
So, what exactly is this about?
Vera Drew stars as Joker the Harlequin, who is a clown with big aspirations. Coming to terms with gender identity as a trans woman, Joker is based on Drew's life and DC Comics. Other actors appearing in the film include Bob Odenkirk, Maria Bamford, and Tim Heidecker.
Drew also co-wrote, directed, and edited the feature. It was created in 2022. However, it ran into some issues. Warner Bros. Discovery served her a cease and desist letter before its potential screening at the Toronto Film Festival. However, it was screened at the fest but not at any other screenings. The creator was protected under the First Amendment as fair use, considering it's a parody.
The preview starts with a racing vehicle and the Joker at home with his mother, worried about the path her son is taking. From there, it shows an experimental treatment scene, animation (including stop-motion), and how Joker the Harlequin emerges into its identity.
It doesn't look like a cheaply made project. It all came about via crowdfunding. The money seems to be used for outstanding production, and the animation is spot-on.
Be on the lookout for The People's Joker as it laughs its way to a theater near you on April 5.