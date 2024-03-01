The Joker 2 will premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival as anticipation for the film heightens.
As for the Cannes Film Festival, movie enthusiasts are eager to catch a glimpse of the lineup. Per Variety, among the speculated entries is George Miller's “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.”
Although unsure, Furiosa stands out as a likely contender. Given its scheduled release date and Miller's esteemed history with the festival.
Industry insiders suggest that this year's Cannes may lack the blockbuster presence seen in previous editions. Notable release like “Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes” and “A Quiet Place: Day One” will possibly bypass the event.
One movie that has garnered significant attention is “Joker: Folie A Deux.” The anticipated Joker 2 sequel is expected to be included in the Cannes lineup. Inside sources also added that Joker 2 is likely to premiere in Venice Film Festival.
Now, Joker 2's potential Cannes debut adds to the festival's allure. As audiences eagerly awaiting confirmation of its inclusion. But for now, Cannes Film Festival's lineup remains a subject of speculation. With numerous other films vying for coveted slots across various sections.
Even though it's uncertain which movies will be at the Cannes Film Festival, it's still going to be a great celebration of movies from all over the world. People are talking a lot about “Joker: Folie A Deux.” But there will be many other movies too, showing different types of stories and cultures.
Everyone who loves movies is excited to see what will be shown at Cannes this year.